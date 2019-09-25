Skip navigation
Moving Violations Video No. 199: Exposed Live Parts

Russ discovered this mess next to a parking lot he pulled into recently. The installation features broken raceway and exposed conductors and equipment. Section 110.27 of the 2017 NEC requires live parts to be guarded. This is also a violation of Sec. 110.12(B), which notes there can’t be any damaged parts that would adversely affect the safe operation of equipment.

TAGS: National Electrical Code
