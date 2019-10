In this 200th video in our Moving Violations series, Russ shows us an improperly supported luminaire box on the roof of a building. As outlined in Sec. 314.23(F), this box should have been supported by two or more conduits threaded into the box, and secured within 18 in. of the box. As you’ll see in the video, this box is only supported by a single raceway, which is attached to the box with a compression fitting.