Skip navigation
Menu
Moving violations 10-24-19 featured.jpg
National Electrical Code>Moving Violation Videos

Moving Violations Video No. 201: The Many Hazards of Mini Golf

The scary alligator in the background seems all too fitting for this poorly designed receptacle box installation. In addition to using PVC conduit as support, a violation of Sec. 352.12(B) and Sec. 314.23(F), Russ notes that the box should be rated “extra duty” per Sec. 406.9(B)(1). Of course, it’s not. In addition, the receptacles should be weather

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: National Electrical Code
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Moving violations no. 200 featured image.jpg
Moving Violations Video No. 200: Sloppy Support
Oct 09, 2019
Video no. 199 screenshot.
Moving Violations Video No. 199: Exposed Live Parts
Sep 25, 2019
moving violations 198.jpg
Moving Violations Video No. 198: Yet Another Dedicated Space Violation
Sep 11, 2019
8-22-19MV.jpg
Moving Violations Video No. 197: Undedicated
Aug 22, 2019