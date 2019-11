The corrosion on this flexible metal conduit (FMC) leads Russ to believe this was a poor choice of materials for this location. As noted in Sec. 300.6 of the 2017 NEC, “Raceways, cable trays, cablebus, auxiliary gutters, cable armor, boxes, cable sheathing, cabinets, elbows, couplings, fittings, supports, and support hardware shall be of materials suitable for the environment in which they are to be installed.”