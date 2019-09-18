2020 National Electrical Code Changes

As it does every three years, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recently released a new edition of NFPA 70®, National Electrical Code®. The culmination of more than 3,700 public inputs and 1,900 comments (including 1,400 first revisions, more than 600 second revisions, and more than 70 correlating revisions), the 2020 NEC is now available to electrical professionals everywhere. For EC&M readers, this is a monumental time — because we know historically (from ongoing