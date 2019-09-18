Skip navigation
Menu
2020 National Electrical Code Changes
Top-NEC-Code-Changes-2020-PR.gif Watchara Kokram/iStock/Getty Images Plus
National Electrical Code

2020 National Electrical Code Changes

Examining the top 25 revisions to the 2020 edition of the National Electrical Code

As it does every three years, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recently released a new edition of NFPA 70®, National Electrical Code®. The culmination of more than 3,700 public inputs and 1,900 comments (including 1,400 first revisions, more than 600 second revisions, and more than 70 correlating revisions), the 2020 NEC is now available to electrical professionals everywhere. For EC&M readers, this is a monumental time — because we know historically (from ongoing

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
9ConductorsJRLPhotographer-iStock-Thinkstock.jpg
Top 25 Changes in the 2020 National Electrical Code
Nov 01, 2019
ECM-CC-WebsiteHeader_2020_1540x800_LogoCities.jpg
EC&M's 2020 Code Change Conferences
Apr 25, 2019
Bodies of Water
Bodies of Water
Nov 19, 2019
NEC-Whats-Wrong-Here-1119-PR.gif
What’s Wrong Here? Hint: There’s an Error of Omission
Nov 18, 2019