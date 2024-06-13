Practically Speaking: Let’s Switch Things Up

Snap switches like the ones shown in the photo can be used to control all kinds of loads or outlets, including motors, appliances, lighting outlets, and even receptacle outlets for cord- and plug-connected loads. Snap switches and other switches covered by Art. 404 must be used in accordance with their ratings as specified in Sec. 404.14. Where installed to control cord- and plug-connected equipment, Sec. 404.14(F) has some requirements I would like to dissect.

First, we need to understand what a general-purpose branch circuit is. This is defined in Art. 100 as a branch circuit supplying two or more receptacles or outlets for lighting and appliances. In contrast, an individual branch circuit is defined as a branch circuit supplying one utilization equipment. So, if one of the 15A switches in the photo is controlling a 15A duplex receptacle, it is considered to be a general-purpose branch circuit. Section 404.14(F) specifies that the rating of a switch controlling a duplex receptacle is not based on the rating of the load or the receptacle, but rather the “maximum permitted ampere rating or setting of the overcurrent device protecting the receptacles as provided in Sec. 210.21(B).”

For a 20A duplex receptacle, this seems to make sense since two 10A loads could be plugged into a 20A duplex receptacle, and the maximum permitted rating of the overcurrent device is 20A. A 20A switch would be needed in that case, but for a 15A duplex receptacle, it may not make sense. Where installed on a 15A circuit, the load would be limited to only 15A. In that case, it would make sense to require a 15A switch. However, we could make a strong argument that the literal wording in Sec. 404.14(F) still seems to require a 20A switch to control a 15A duplex receptacle — even when installed on a 15A circuit. I say this because Sec. 210.21(B)(3) and

Table 210.21(B)(3) permit 15A receptacles to be installed on either 15A or 20A general-purpose branch circuits. It makes no sense to require a 20A switch for a circuit that is limited to only 15A maximum. But that sure seems to be what Sec. 404.14(F) requires.

PI 917, which was submitted by Ryan Jackson, takes aim at clarifying this language for 2026. The present exception for Sec. 404.14(F) is much easier to understand because the rating of the switch is based on the rating of the receptacle where the switch is controlling only one receptacle. A 15A receptacle can be controlled by a 15A switch in that case.