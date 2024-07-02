NEC Definitions for "Nonincendive"

This is a term normally used in combination with another term (there are several) and in the context of a hazardous location [Art. 100]. Something that is nonincendive is incapable of causing the ignition of a specified flammable gas-air or vapor-air mixture under normal operating conditions or intended use. This definition varies a bit depending upon what term you use with “nonincendive.” If you’re referring to a non-incendive circuit, equipment, or field wiring, you would also add “dust-air” to the list of mixtures. In fact, only with “non-incendive component” is dust left out.

Here are examples of nonincendive components:

Circuit. A circuit other than field wiring.

Component. It has contacts for making or breaking an incendive circuit and the contacting mechanism. Its housing is not intended to exclude the flammable atmosphere or contain an explosion.

Equipment. The reference is to its electrical and/or electronic circuitry.

Field wiring. This is wiring that enters or leaves an equipment enclosure. Normal operations include opening, shorting, or grounding the field wiring.

Another term used with “nonincendive” is “field wiring apparatus.” It’s just apparatus intended to be connected to the field wiring. Article 100 doesn’t explicitly say it won’t ignite gas or whatever as it does for all of the other terms, but common sense tells us that is the case. Taking “nonicendive” from this list of combined terms and defining it first as we did also makes this clear.