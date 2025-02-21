Practically Speaking: Dueling Code Rules

Can this ceiling fan be installed over a bathtub? Before I answer this question, I want to look back at earlier Code requirements.

Before 2023, there were no requirements in Art. 422 covering the installation of a ceiling-suspended paddle fan over a bathtub. However, Art. 410 did have some requirements. This seems a little odd since Art. 410 covers luminaires, lampholders, and lamps while Art. 422 covers appliances. This ceiling fan is an appliance — not a luminaire — and yet, Sec. 410.10(D)(1) in the 2020 Code stated in part, “No parts of cord-connected luminaires, chain-, cable-, or cord-suspended luminaires, lighting track, pendants, or ceiling-suspended (paddle) fans shall be located within a zone measured 3 ft horizontally and 8 ft vertically from the top of the bathtub rim or shower stall threshold.” This seems like an odd place to have a rule for an appliance not covered by Art. 410.

In the 2023 Code, Sec. 410.10(D)(1) was revised to clarify it applies to ceiling-suspended (paddle) fans with a luminaire (light kit) but not to a paddle fan without a light kit. This makes a little more sense because the light kit on the paddle fan would be covered by Art. 410. But where does that leave us when it comes to the rules for a paddle fan with no light kit?

In this case, we need to look at the provisions in Sec. 422.18(B) that were added for 2023. That Section states in part, “No metal parts of ceiling-suspended (paddle) fans in bathrooms and shower spaces shall be located within a zone measured 3 ft horizontally and 8 ft vertically from the top of the bathtub rim or shower stall threshold.” So, Sec. 410.10(D)(1) excludes ALL parts of the paddle fan, including any wood or plastic blades from the 3-ft × 8-ft zone, while Sec. 422.18(B) only excludes the METAL parts of the paddle fan. This means the wood or plastic blades of a fan like the one in the photo are not excluded from encroaching into the 3-ft × 8-ft zone near the bathtub or shower stall. However, if a light kit is installed on that same fan, no parts, including wood or plastic blades, can encroach that 3-ft × 8-ft zone.

Was it the intent of these revisions to have two completely different sets of requirements for ceiling fans? I don’t think it was. But, like many new Code rules, sometimes it takes a few Code revision cycles for all the quirks in the wording to be sorted out. Hopefully, the 2026 language will provide some consistency and clarity here.