TIA Proposed for 2023 NEC Regarding Installation of Boxes and Conduit Bodies

(2) Boxes Larger Than 1650 cm3 (100 in.3) in Size. The openings Openings shall not be smaller than the outer walls of the box boxes.

(3) Conduit Bodies. The openings Openings shall not be smaller than the outer walls of the conduit body bodies.

Substantiation:

This TIA is to revise the restrictions incorporated into the 2023 NEC, from TIA 1690 in 310.29(A). These revisions are based on new information considered and incorporated into the NEC-2026 revision cycle. See Public Inputs 1595 and 1750 with the resulting FR 7516 in the first draft process, and Public Comment 737 with SR 7933 in the second draft process for CMP-8 actions. The proposed text presented in this TIA incorporates the same concepts and final text that have been accepted by CMP-8 for the 2026 edition of the NEC.

As background, toward the end of the 2023 NEC code cycle, TIA 1690 was processed and published to clarify access requirements for a unique kind of receptacle. The device that initially raised concerns had been listed for installation in both Canada and United States for over 14 years with no reported issues. Since the NEC did not have clear requirements to address concerns being raised regarding the installation of these receptacles, TIA 1690 was created and processed to provide requirements and allowances.

For the NEC-2026 cycle, in accordance with the Regulations, TIA 1690 became a Public Input, PI 1595, and was sent to CMP-8 to process. In the 2026 NEC processing, the concepts of the TIA 1690 were accepted but removed some of the wiring method restrictions. The changes by the panel to the allowed wiring methods were accepted after reviewing additional information demonstrating the metal wiring methods that had been restricted could be properly installed and provide a safe installation. The panel actions resulted in FR 7516. In the Second Draft, Public Comment 737 made a minor editorial change in the main charging statement, resulting in SR 7933. No Public Comments regarding the text for the installation of these receptacles were submitted.

This TIA incorporates all the changes made by CMP-8 in the first and second draft stages and is submitted to align the 2023 NEC text with the text that is set for the 2026 NEC. The primary need for this TIA is to remove the metal wiring method limitations that had been incorporated via TIA 1690 that would now be allowed from the processing of the 2026 edition. These wiring method restrictions incorporated as part of TIA 1690 inhibit the legitimate application of a listed product in areas that require metal wiring methods. This TIA removes these restrictions that are presently enforceable in the 2023 edition of the NEC and allows the metal wiring methods that would become permitted when the 2026 NEC is adopted.

