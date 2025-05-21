Navigating the NEC’s Requirements for Hazardous (Classified) Locations

The materials

Understanding NEC installation requirements means understanding the basics of the materials involved. For example, in a commercial garage, a light switch installed in a pit beneath the vehicle where the mechanic is making repairs is classified as Class I, Division 1 if gasoline or LPG vehicles are being serviced. However, if certain ventilation requirements are met, the pit may become a Class I, Division 2 location. Why? Gasoline vapors are three times heavier than air. LPG (mostly propane and butane) is approximately twice as heavy as air. These flammable vapors would then tend to accumulate in the pit. Ventilation would help minimize the concentration, thus dropping the classification to Division 2. The bottom line for the installer is the nameplate on the switch enclosure must specifically state it is applicable for Class I locations — then Division 1 or 2 as appropriate. Using an ordinary switch box in the enclosure is setting the area up for a fire or explosion.

NEC Sec. 500.6 [Materials] places materials into distinct groups based on their properties. The exception is Class III, which does not have any material groups assigned.

Class I materials with examples:

Group A – Acetylene

Group B – Hydrogen

Group C – Ethylene

Group D – Propane

Class II materials with examples:

Group E – certain metal dusts, such as zirconium and uranium

Group F – coal and coke dusts in specific concentrations

Group G – Flour, grain, wood, plastics, and chemicals

The operating temperature of electrical equipment must not exceed the autoignition temperature of gases or vapors. The autoignition temperature is the minimum temperature required for ignition, and the operating temperature of electrical equipment must never be allowed to exceed this temperature. The NEC uses a set of Temperature Codes (T Codes) to simplify meeting this requirement. NEC Table 500.8(C)(4) Classification of Maximum Surface Temperature provides these T Codes.

Given the information above on the different materials, it only makes sense that enclosures, wiring devices, and wiring methods must be able to protect against hazards. The practical side for installation and maintenance is “read the nameplate.” The Class, Division, material group, and T Code will all be on the nameplate as applicable. Refer to area classification drawings as necessary and obtain engineering help if necessary, as shown in Photo 2.