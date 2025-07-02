Two NFPA Standards for Workplace Safety

Two NFPA consensus standards are used to ensure workplace safety following electrical equipment installation. Many are familiar with the NFPA 70E, Standard for Electrical Safety in the Workplace. Another is the NFPA 70B, Standard for Electrical Equipment Maintenance, which has been recently implemented.

The changes to the upcoming 2026 National Electrical Code (NEC) will provide a roadmap for a major restructuring of the NEC. Compliance with the 2026 NEC will present challenges for electrical contractors and installers. Contractors, engineers, and electricians must start preparing for adoption by understanding the restructuring of the Code, reviewing new Articles, and studying the rule changes.

NFPA 70E, Standard for Electrical Safety in the Workplace

NFPA 70E is in its three-year revision cycle. The current edition is 2024, and publication of the 2027 edition can be expected in the last half of 2026. Of course, there is a long way to go and much discussion and work to be done by the 70E committee, which is yet to be completed.

Reviewing the first draft, it is possible to gain insight into the future content of 70E and what contractors, employers, and workers can expect.

A potentially large impact is the “second person requirement” when performing jobs using an Energized Electrical Work Permit (EEWP). The second person is to provide immediate emergency response if needed. They must be trained in emergency response and be in the vicinity of the work, but outside of the limited approach and arc flash boundaries. This increase in workplace safety requirements must be incorporated into job safety planning.

For those not already implementing such requirements, an additional worker resource may be necessary for certain jobs. However, when planning, be aware of the already existing exemption to the EEWP. The permit is not necessary for testing, troubleshooting, thermography, ultrasound inspections, and other listed tasks.

Applying technology is often of great value, especially if workers can reduce the level of arc-rated personal protective equipment (PPE) worn. Manufacturers can verify through testing that their equipment limits incident energy exposure to safe levels, such as below 1.2 cal/cm². Such low levels may not require the use of arc flash PPE. Task labeling by the manufacturer may be permitted to make arc flash information more realistic for those in the field.

DC incident energy calculation information is being updated in Informative Annex D to include new testing information and other data.

The growth of supercapacitors in energy storage systems has resulted in a new Article 380 [Safety-Related Work Practices: Electrical Double Layer Capacitors (EDLCs)]. A new Informative Annex, Electrical Double Layer Capacitor (EDLC) Characteristics, will also be added.

New definitions include safeguarding, shorting stick, and contact thermal hazard. The contact thermal hazard definition will coincide with a new requirement for hand protection. Other terms, such as “Electrical Safety” and “Competent Person,” are being deleted. The latter term has constantly created ambiguity with the term “Qualified Person” (which remains).

Electrical safety statistics have remained relatively constant in recent years; however, simple formatting changes to improve the readability of 70E are expected to help enhance workplace safety.

NFPA 70B, Standard for Electrical Equipment Maintenance

The most significant aspect of NFPA 70B is the update introduced with the January 2023 edition, when 70B moved from a recommended practice to a standard. Complying with NFPA 70B thus became a requirement and enforceable. Additionally, much of the text was revised to provide a practical document that can be used to set up and administer an Electrical Maintenance Program (EMP).

The EMP not only helps create a safe work environment but also reduces downtime. It must be documented and incorporate the following:

Inspections to verify code compliance

Evaluations of equipment

The program principles and controls

The process for investigating incidents

Program audits every five years

To develop an EMP, first select the equipment for maintenance. Base selection on its current physical condition, its criticality in terms of safety for personnel, and its operating environment. Then use the criteria in 70B to assign an equipment assessment number between 1 and 3. Next, take the equipment assessment number (1, 2, or 3) to the “Frequency of Maintenance” table to determine the maintenance intervals of the various maintenance tasks to be performed. Appropriate chapters for each type of electrical equipment provide the specific maintenance items to be performed.

Using a switchboard as an example, a visual inspection indicates the switchboard is in like-new condition, but the criticality of the switchboard is such that its failure could endanger personnel. Following the instructions in 70B, the switchboard is assigned an equipment assessment number of “3.” Taking this number to the Maintenance Intervals Table indicates the switchboard must be visually and mechanically inspected, cleaned, and electrically tested every 12 months. A lower equipment assessment number may extend that maintenance frequency out to every 36 or 60 months.

Next, the 70B chapter on Panelboards and Switchboards is used to list individual items to be visually and mechanically inspected on the switchboard. It also requires insulation resistance testing, torque verification of all electrical connections, and testing of protective devices. The type of test is identified as either online or offline. Both standard and more enhanced testing guidelines are provided. Available forms simplify maintenance and allow recording of data.

NFPA 70B requires that qualified persons perform fundamental tests on electrical equipment: testing bolted connections, insulation resistance testing, and infrared thermography. Equipment rated at more than 1,000 volts requires additional testing. Hipot, VLF, ultrasonic, and partial discharge testing are among those listed that may be performed.

Workplace safety requires safe work practices and equipment that is maintained in a safe condition. Compliance with both NFPA 70E and NFPA 70B creates that safe environment. Stay up to date with the ABB Contractor Resource Center, where you can find educational information, products and solutions on safety and more for your commercial construction projects.