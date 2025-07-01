Six New TIAs Proposed for 2023 NEC

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recently released six proposed Tentative Interim Amendments (TIA) to the 2023 Edition of the National Electrical Code (NEC). All six of these TIAs have a comment closing date of July 22, 2025. The TIA log numbers and proposed revisions are below.
TIA Log No.: 1835
Reference: 690.12(C)
Revise section 690.12(C) to read as follows:
(C) Initiation Devices. Where circuits identified in 690.12(A) are required to meet the
requirements in 690.12(B), initiation devices meeting the requirements in 690.12(C)(1)
through 690.12(C)(3) shall be provided to initiate the rapid shutdown function.
(1) Type and Location.
(a) Initiation devices shall be readily accessible and consist of one or more of the
following as specified in the rapid shutdown equipment instructions:
(1) Service disconnecting means
(2) PV system disconnecting means
(3) Listed switches
(b) For one- and two-family dwellings, initiation devices, where required, shall be located at an outdoor location.
TIA Log No.: 1843
Reference: 430.132(new)
Add a new section 430.132 to read as follows:
430.132 GFCI and SPGFCI Between Power Conversion Equipment and Motors. Groundfault circuit interrupters and special purpose ground-fault circuit interrupters shall not be installed between power conversion equipment output terminals and the motor.
TIA Log No.: 1846
Reference: 500.30(A)
Revise section 500.30(A) to read as follows:
500.30 Bonding in Hazardous (Classified) Locations.
(A) Specific Bonding Means Permitted.
Regardless of the voltage of the electrical system, the bonding of normally non-currentcarrying metal parts of electrical equipment, raceways, metal-clad cable, and metal enclosures containing electrical equipment in any hazardous (classified) location through the point of grounding for service equipment or point of grounding for a separately derived system shall be provided by one or more of the following bonding means whether or not equipment grounding conductors of the wire type are installed in the raceway or in a multiconductor cable assembly:
(1) Connections made up wrenchtight using threaded couplings, threaded entries, or listed threaded hubs on enclosures
(2) Threadless couplings and connectors if made up tight for metal raceways and metal-clad cables
(3) Other listed devices, such as bonding-type locknuts, bushings, or bushings with bonding jumpers
Exception: Uninsulated exposed parts meeting the requirements of 501.25, 502.25, or 503.25 shall not be subjected to this bonding requirement.
TIA Log No.: 1847
Reference: 501.15(B)(2)
Revise section 501.15(B)(2) to read as follows:
501.15(B)(2) Class I, Division 2 Boundary.
A conduit seal shall be required in each conduit run leaving a Class I, Division 2 location. The sealing fitting shall be permitted to be installed on either side of the boundary within 3.05 m (10 ft) of the boundary and it shall be designed and installed to minimize the amount of gas or vapor within the portion of the conduit installed in the Division 2 location that can be communicated beyond the seal.
Wiring methods permitted in 501.10(B)(1)(1) or (B)(1)(6) Where RMC, IMC, RTRC-XW, PVC-coated RMC, PVC-coated IMC, or Schedule 80 PVC are used as permitted in 501.10(B)(1), they shall be used between the sealing fitting and the point at which the conduit leaves the Division 2 location, and a threaded connection shall be used at the sealing fitting. The conduit run between the conduit seal and the point at which the conduit leaves the Division 2 location shall contain no union, coupling, box, or other fitting except for a listed explosionproof reducer installed at the conduit seal. Such seals shall not be required to be explosionproof but shall be identified for the purpose of minimizing the passage of gases permitted under normal operating conditions and shall be accessible.
TIA Log No.: 1848
Reference: 505.30(A)
Revise section 505.30(A) to read as follows:
505.30 Bonding in Hazardous (Classified) Locations.
(A) Specific Bonding Means Permitted.
Regardless of the voltage of the electrical system, the bonding of normally non-current-carrying metal parts of electrical equipment, raceways, metal-clad cable, and metal enclosures containing electrical equipment in any hazardous (classified) location through the point of grounding for service equipment or point of grounding for a separately derived system shall be provided by one or more of the following bonding means whether or not equipment grounding conductors of the wire type are installed in the raceway or in a multiconductor cable assembly:
(1) Connections made up wrenchtight using threaded couplings, threaded entries, or listed threaded hubs on enclosures
(2) Threadless couplings and connectors if made up tight for metal raceways and metal clad cables
(3) Other listed devices, such as bonding-type locknuts, bushings, or bushings with bonding jumpers
Exception: Uninsulated exposed parts meeting the requirements of 505.19 shall not be
subjected to this bonding requirement.
TIA Log No.: 1849
Reference: 506.30(A)
Revise section 506.30(A) to read as follows:
506.30 Bonding in Hazardous (Classified) Locations.
(A) Specific Bonding Means Permitted.
Regardless of the voltage of the electrical system, the bonding of normally non-currentcarrying metal parts of electrical equipment, raceways, metal-clad cable, and metal enclosures containing electrical equipment in any hazardous (classified) location through the point of grounding for service equipment or point of grounding for a separately derived system shall be provided by one or more of the following bonding means whether or not equipment grounding conductors of the wire type are installed in the raceway or in a multiconductor cable assembly:
(1) Connections made up wrenchtight using threaded couplings, threaded entries, or listed threaded hubs on enclosures
(2) Threadless couplings and connectors if made up tight for metal raceways and metal clad cables
(3) Other listed devices, such as bonding-type locknuts, bushings, or bushings with bonding jumpers
Exception: Uninsulated exposed parts meeting the requirements of 506.19 shall not be subjected to this bonding requirement.