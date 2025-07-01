Six New TIAs Proposed for 2023 NEC

TIA Log No.: 1846

Reference: 500.30(A)

Revise section 500.30(A) to read as follows:

500.30 Bonding in Hazardous (Classified) Locations.

(A) Specific Bonding Means Permitted.

Regardless of the voltage of the electrical system, the bonding of normally non-currentcarrying metal parts of electrical equipment, raceways, metal-clad cable, and metal enclosures containing electrical equipment in any hazardous (classified) location through the point of grounding for service equipment or point of grounding for a separately derived system shall be provided by one or more of the following bonding means whether or not equipment grounding conductors of the wire type are installed in the raceway or in a multiconductor cable assembly:

(1) Connections made up wrenchtight using threaded couplings, threaded entries, or listed threaded hubs on enclosures

(2) Threadless couplings and connectors if made up tight for metal raceways and metal-clad cables

(3) Other listed devices, such as bonding-type locknuts, bushings, or bushings with bonding jumpers

Exception: Uninsulated exposed parts meeting the requirements of 501.25, 502.25, or 503.25 shall not be subjected to this bonding requirement.