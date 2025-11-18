Top 25 Changes to the 2026 National Electrical Code

Change #25

NEW

Section 625.44 Equipment Connections

Analysis of the change:

A new rules addresses when receptacles for EVSE must be listed for EVSE use. The most common point of failure in an electrical system is at the connection point. All 30A, 50A, and 60A receptacles used for EV charging must be listed for EVSE use. This change addresses the growing issue of receptacle failures due to high temperatures under continuous loads — especially with cord and plug connections. Receptacles listed for EVSE use are specifically designed and tested for continuous load conditions, helping ensure safe and reliable charging over extended periods.

New or revised Code language:

(B) Hand-Fastened Equipment. Equipment that is hand-fastened must be connected to the premises wiring system by one of the following methods:

(1) Nonlocking, 2-pole, 3-wire grounding-type receptacle outlet rated 125V or 250V, single-phase, in accordance with one of the following:

a. 15A or 20A

b. 30A or 50A listed for EVSE and WPTE use (Fig. 24)

(2) Nonlocking, 3-pole, 4-wire grounding-type receptacle outlet rated 250V, 3-phase, in accordance with one of the following:

a. 15A or 20A

b. 30A, 50A, or 60A listed for EVSE and WPTE use

(3) Nonlocking, 3-pole, 4-wire grounding-type receptacle outlet rated 125V/250V, single-phase, in accordance with one of the following:

a. 15A or 20A

b. 30A, 50A, or 60A listed for EVSE and WPTE use

Author’s comment:

There are concerns in the industry about the failure of the standard-grade (residential) receptacle used for the connection of EV equipment. Consideration should be given to the use of receptacles that are specifically designed for EV equipment use.