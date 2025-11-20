NFPA and IEC Team Up to Expand Access to Safety Standards

Electrical apprentices nationwide will gain broader access to fire, electrical and life safety codes through a new agreement between the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC). The partnership will make NFPA LiNK, the association’s digital platform for more than 300 codes and standards — including the National Electrical Code — available across IEC’s 53 training campuses and affiliate chapters.

With support from IEC training partner American Technical Publishers, NFPA LiNK will be integrated into IEC’s content management system and offered at no extra cost to the more than 20,000 apprentices the organization trains each year. The platform provides real-time code updates, expert commentary, visual aids, and interactive tools intended to support classroom instruction and on-the-job learning.

NFPA LiNK Director Kyle Spencer said the agreement gives apprentices and instructors “the tools they need to learn and apply safety knowledge in real-world settings.” IEC Executive Director Amy Biedenharn said the integration enhances the association’s training programs by bringing current safety information “straight into the classroom and the field.”

IEC represents more than 4,100 member businesses nationwide. Both organizations said the collaboration supports ongoing efforts to strengthen safety education and prepare the electrical workforce for evolving industry challenges.