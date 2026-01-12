Working Space Requirements for Elevated and Other Nonstandard Equipment Locations

This article offers an overview of National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Standard 70, The National Electrical Code (NEC) minimum requirements applicable to working space and accessibility requirements, considerations for elevated and other non-standard equipment locations, and a summary of exceptions and requirements related to non-standard locations. Unless otherwise noted, the NEC references in this article are from the 2026 edition of the Code.

General overview of working space and accessibility

Most engineers are familiar with NEC basic requirements related to working space as detailed in Sec. 110.26, which applies to spaces about electrical equipment of 1,000VAC or 1,500VDC or less. Fewer may be familiar with sections for equipment of higher voltages (those over 1,000VAC or 1,500VDC) — Sec. 110.32, Sec. 110.33, and Sec. 110.34 — because such equipment is less common than lower-voltage equipment. Even fewer engineers may be familiar with Sec. 240.24, Sec. 404.10, Sec. 430.102, and NEC Chapter 6, “Special Equipment,” mostly because of the relative rarity of installing electrical equipment in special situations. Unless otherwise noted, all equipment discussed in this article should be considered 1,000VAC nominal or less.

The NEC provides minimum requirements for equipment installations, not necessarily ideal or even (as many field personnel will attest) adequate spaces, concerning the ability to safely and efficiently perform work. Designers should not only consult the NEC, but also local building codes, utility requirements, and experienced personnel in their design process.

To best understand and apply the NEC sections discussed, the following NEC Art. 100 definitions are provided:

Accessible: When applied to equipment, “Capable of being reached for operation, renewal, and inspection.”

When applied to equipment, “Capable of being reached for operation, renewal, and inspection.” Readily accessible: “Capable of being reached quickly for operation, renewal, or inspection without those requiring ready access to take actions such as to use tools other than keys, to climb over or under, to remove obstacles, or to resort to portable ladders.”

In brief, Sec. 110.26 requires electrical equipment of 1,000VAC nominal or less to be installed with a minimum width [Sec. 110.26(A)(2)] of the greater of 30 in. or the width of the equipment, a minimum height [Sec. 110.26(A)(3)] of the greater of 6.5 ft or the height of the equipment, and a depth between 3 ft and 5 ft, depending on the nominal line-to-ground system voltage and the grounded/not grounded conditions and/or the exposure of live parts of the installation [Sec. 110.26(A)(1)].

Regarding working space requirements, in terms of where and how equipment may normally be located, the NEC also requires that switches and circuit breakers used as switches be located so that they can be operated from a readily accessible place. Article 404 provides requirements for installing switches, with Sec. 404.10(A) specifically addressing the accessibility and grouping requirements for switches — particularly those used for disconnecting means in electrical installations (see Fig. 1 below).