TIA Proposed for 2026 NEC Regarding Emergency Shutoff Requirements

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recently released a proposed Tentative Interim Amendment (TIA) to the 2026 Edition of the National Electrical Code (NEC). The TIA was submitted by Kris Dooley, Department of Homeland Security National Urban Security Technology Laboratory, and has a comment closing date of January 27, 2026.
TIA Log No.: 1874
Reference: 625.43(D)
1. Revise section 625.43(D) to read as follows:
(D) Emergency Shutoff.
(1) Emergency Disconnect Devices. For other than one- and two-family dwellings, all permanently connected EVSE and WPTE shall be provided with one or more clearly identified emergency disconnect shutoff devices or electrical disconnects in accordance with 625.43(D)(1) or 625.43(D)(2). that meet all of the following:
(1) Emergency Shutoff Devices. Emergency shutoff devices shall comply with all of the following:
(1) Be readily accessible
(2) Be visible from the EVSE and WPTE equipment
(3)
(1) Be installed in a readily accessible location located not less than 6.0 m (20 ft) nor more than 30.0 m (100 ft) from the EVSE and WPTE equipment and in sight from the equipment Exception to (2) and (3): Alternative locations for the emergency shutoff devices shall be permitted based on specific site restrictions documented by a qualified person and approved by the AHJ. (2)(4) Disconnect Be installed to shutoff power to all EVSE and WPTE within sight of emergency shutoff and marked as follows:
(3) a.
Be marked “EVSE EMERGENCY SHUTOFF DISCONNECT” and “WARNING: ELECTRIC VEHICLE(S) WILL REMAIN ENERGIZED” in accordance with 110.22(A)
b. Indication of which EVSE and WPTE they provide the emergency function for if the emergency shutoff device does not perform the emergency shutoff function for all EVSE and WPTE
(4)(5) Be a manual reset type
Exception to (5): An alternative reset type shutoff shall be permitted if approved by the AHJ.
(5) Disconnect (6) Be installed to disconnect all ungrounded conductors of the circuits simultaneously from the source of supply
Informational Note: Emergency shutoffs are typically used to initiate opening of a disconnecting means resulting in interruption of power to the EVSE or WPTE rather than being the device that directly interrupts the power.
(2) Disconnecting Means Serving as Emergency Shutoff.
The disconnecting means required in accordance with 625.43(C) shall be permitted to serve as the emergency
disconnect shutoff if it complies with all the requirements of 625.43(D) 625.43(D)(1).
Substantiation: This TIA was created by a working group made of NEMA members and members of the Department of Homeland Security’s Big City Fire Working Group to address first responders safety concerns and installation issues.
Section 625.43(D) was rewritten for clarity and usability to comply with the NEC Style Manual where applicable.
A list format was used to comply with the NEC Style Manual Section 2.1.8. “Emergency Disconnect Devices” and “disconnect” was removed to avoid confusion with the equipment disconnect.
The distance requirements were clarified to be
are from the EVSE and WPTE as opposed to general "equipment".
“In sight” and “within sight” were replaced by “visible” to avoid a correlation issue with Section
Sections 110.29 and 110.39. Visibility is defined in the Merriam-Webster Dictionary and includes the capability of being readily noticed and capability of affording an unobstructed view.
Two Exceptions were added to address the unforeseen applications such as existing structures that may cause difficulty complying with the requirements. For the Exceptions to be applicable, the local fire official will be required to approve the installations.
Labeling requirements were added that include identification of which EVSE and WPTE are shutoff as a result of the emergency shutoff function when multiple EVSE and WPTE are on site.
Emergency Nature: The proposed TIA intends to correct a previously unknown existing hazard.
The proposed TIA intends to offer to the public a benefit that would lessen a recognized (known) hazard or ameliorate a continuing dangerous condition or situation. Detailed Bases supporting that the TIA is of an Emergency Nature Requiring Prompt Action: There are concerns that local officials will amend their local code requirements and remove 625.43(D) for Emergency Shutoffs because of its currently overly restrictive requirements around the locations of the Emergency Shutoff. An amendment could remove the Emergency Shutoff putting First Responders are at a higher risk of injury or death.