TIA Proposed for 2026 NEC Regarding Emergency Shutoff Requirements

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recently released a proposed Tentative Interim Amendment (TIA) to the 2026 Edition of the National Electrical Code (NEC). The TIA was submitted by Kris Dooley, Department of Homeland Security National Urban Security Technology Laboratory, and has a comment closing date of January 27, 2026.

TIA Log No.: 1874

Reference: 625.43(D)

1. Revise section 625.43(D) to read as follows:

(D) Emergency Shutoff.

(1) Emergency Disconnect Devices. For other than one- and two-family dwellings, all permanently connected EVSE and WPTE shall be provided with one or more clearly identified emergency disconnect shutoff devices or electrical disconnects in accordance with 625.43(D)(1) or 625.43(D)(2). that meet all of the following:

(1) Emergency Shutoff Devices. Emergency shutoff devices shall comply with all of the following:

(1) Be readily accessible

(2) Be visible from the EVSE and WPTE equipment

(3) (1) Be installed in a readily accessible location located not less than 6.0 m (20 ft) nor more than 30.0 m (100 ft) from the EVSE and WPTE equipment and in sight from the equipment Exception to (2) and (3): Alternative locations for the emergency shutoff devices shall be permitted based on specific site restrictions documented by a qualified person and approved by the AHJ.

(2) (4) Disconnect Be installed to shutoff power to all EVSE and WPTE within sight of emergency shutoff and marked as follows:

(3) a. Be marked “EVSE EMERGENCY SHUTOFF DISCONNECT ” and “WARNING: ELECTRIC VEHICLE(S) WILL REMAIN ENERGIZED” in accordance with 110.22(A)

b. Indication of which EVSE and WPTE they provide the emergency function for if the emergency shutoff device does not perform the emergency shutoff function for all EVSE and WPTE

(4) (5) Be a manual reset type

Exception to (5): An alternative reset type shutoff shall be permitted if approved by the AHJ.

(5) Disconnect (6) Be installed to disconnect all ungrounded conductors of the circuits simultaneously from the source of supply

Informational Note: Emergency shutoffs are typically used to initiate opening of a disconnecting means resulting in interruption of power to the EVSE or WPTE rather than being the device that directly interrupts the power.

(2) Disconnecting Means Serving as Emergency Shutoff.

The disconnecting means required in accordance with 625.43(C) shall be permitted to serve as the emergency disconnect shutoff if it complies with all the requirements of 625.43(D) 625.43(D)(1) .

Substantiation: This TIA was created by a working group made of NEMA members and members of the Department of Homeland Security’s Big City Fire Working Group to address first responders safety concerns and installation issues.