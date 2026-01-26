TIA Proposed for 2026 NEC Regarding Grounding Electrode Systems

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recently released a proposed Tentative Interim Amendment (TIA) to the 2026 Edition of the National Electrical Code (NEC). The TIA was submitted by Kenneth Crawford, Chemours Company, and has a comment closing date of March 5, 2026.
TIA Log No.: 1875
Reference: 270.50
1. Revise section 270.50 to read as follows:
270.50 Grounding Electrode Systems. All grounding electrodes as described in 270.52(A)(1) through
270.52(A)(8) 270.52(A)(7) that are present at each building or structure served shall be bonded together to form the grounding electrode system. If none of these grounding electrodes exist, one or more of the grounding electrodes specified in 270.52(A)(4) through 270.52(A)(8) shall be installed and used.
Exception: Concrete-encased electrodes of existing buildings or structures shall not be required to be part of the grounding electrode system if the rebar is not accessible for use without disturbing the concrete.
Substantiation: The reference to 270.52(A)(8) in the first sentence of 270.50 is a mistake. During the 2026 NEC process there was a plan to add an additional grounding electrode type (grid) to 270.52 which would have moved all the grounding electrodes “down” one number so there would be (9). That did not happen, so this was an oversight to revert to the original references which should match the references in 250.50.
Emergency Nature: The standard contains an error or an omission that was overlooked during the regular revision process.
Not changing the incorrect reference could result in someone designing a grounding electrode system or someone enforcing the requirement to mistakenly use or require the use of an underground item that is on the property but a considerable distance from the building or structure. That is not the intent of 250.50 or 270.50.
