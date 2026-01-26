TIA Proposed for 2026 NEC Regarding Grounding Electrode Systems

1. Revise section 270.50 to read as follows:

270.50 Grounding Electrode Systems. All grounding electrodes as described in 270.52(A)(1) through 270.52(A)(8) 270.52(A)(7) that are present at each building or structure served shall be bonded together to form the grounding electrode system. If none of these grounding electrodes exist, one or more of the grounding electrodes specified in 270.52(A)(4) through 270.52(A)(8) shall be installed and used.

Exception: Concrete-encased electrodes of existing buildings or structures shall not be required to be part of the grounding electrode system if the rebar is not accessible for use without disturbing the concrete.