Understanding General Requirements of the NEC, Part 18

Article 110 provides general requirements for all installations. Part IV provides the requirements for tunnel installation over 1000VAC, 1500VDC.

Conductors and cables in tunnels must be above the tunnel floor [Sec. 110.51(B)]. They must be placed and guarded to protect them from physical damage, and the same applies to transformers, switches, and other electrical equipment placed underground.

If the conductors are high voltage, they must be installed in metal raceways Type MC cable, or other approved multiconductor cable [Sec. 110.53].

You have to bond all non-current carrying metal parts of electrical equipment and all metal raceways and cable sheaths to all metal pipes and rails at the portal and at intervals not exceeding 1000 ft throughout the tunnel [Sec. 110.54].

Electrical controls for the ventilation system must be arranged such that the airflow can be reversed [Sec. 110.57].

Each transformer and motor requires a disconnecting means within sight of it. That disconnecting means must simultaneously open all ungrounded conductors [Sec. 110.58].

Enclosures in tunnels must be dripproof, weatherproof, or submersible, depending on the particulars of the environment. Don’t use switch or contactor enclosures as junction boxes or raceways, unless the enclosure complies with Sec. 312.11 (which provides fairly stringent requirements) [Sec. 110.59].