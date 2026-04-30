TIA Proposed for 2026 NEC Regarding Disconnecting Means

TIA 1896 has a comment closing date of June 2, 2026.
April 30, 2026
3 min read
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The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recently released a proposed Tentative Interim Amendment (TIA) to the 2026 Edition of the National Electrical Code (NEC). The TIA was submitted by Dean Hunter, Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry, and has a comment closing date of June 2, 2026. 

TIA Log No.: 1896 

Reference: 225.31(B)

  1. Revise section 225.31(B) to read as follows:

225.31 Disconnecting Means.

(B) Location. The disconnecting means shall be installed either inside or outside of the building or structure served or where the conductors pass through the building or structure. If located inside the building, the The disconnecting means shall be at a readily accessible location immediately outside or inside nearest the point of entrance of the conductors. If the disconnecting means is located outside of the building, the disconnecting means shall be located at a readily accessible location on or within sight of the building in accordance with 110.29. For the purpose of this section, the requirements of 230.6 shall apply.

Exception No. 1: For installations under single management, where documented safe switching procedures are established and maintained, and where the installation is monitored by qualified individuals, the disconnecting means shall be permitted to be located elsewhere on the premises.

Exception No. 2: For buildings or other structures qualifying under 685.1, the disconnecting means shall be permitted to be located elsewhere on the premises.

Exception No. 3: For towers or poles used as lighting standards, the disconnecting means shall be permitted to be located elsewhere on the premises.

Exception No. 4: For poles or similar structures used only for support of signs installed in accordance with 600.1, the disconnecting means shall be permitted to be located elsewhere on the premises.

Substantiation: The language in NEC Sec. 225.31(A) appears to conflict with the provisions in Sec. 225.31(B). Historically, the Code has required a disconnecting means whenever ungrounded conductors supply or pass through a building or structure, with the disconnect placement immediately outside or inside near the point of entrance. However, the new language in Sec. 225.31(B) introduces an allowance for the disconnect to be located outdoors at a readily accessible location within sight, up to 50 feet away. This change effectively permits an outside feeder to extend into a structure without a disconnect at the structure or nearest point of entrance, which deviates from the long-standing requirement. Furthermore, the structure of paragraph (B) provides two distinct options for the inside or outside disconnect placement — only the sentence addressing the “inside” location specifies “nearest point of entrance.” Based on the substantiation reviewed, it appears this was not the technical committee’s intent, and clarification may be necessary to maintain consistency with the original safety objective.

Read the full TIA and the explanation for the emergency nature of this proposal here.

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Michael Morris
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Michael Morris

Michael Morris is Editor for EC&M. He is also Editor for EC&M's sister publications Electrical Wholesaling and Electrical Marketing. Email him at [email protected].

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