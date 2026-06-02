Understanding General Requirements of the NEC, Part 19

Article 110 provides general requirements for all installations. These are the ones that are codified in the NEC. But the NEC requirements are merely “adequate” [Sec. 90.2(B)(C)]. An installation that is NEC compliant can still fail an inspection by the customer. Whether that is the internal customer of a maintenance organization or the external customer of an electrical services firm, “it meets Code” may not satisfy that customer.

Remember also that the NEC covers the installation and removal of conductors, equipment, and raceways for electrical systems, signaling/communication systems, and fiber-optic systems [Sec. 90.2(A)(1)]. But a maintenance or service job may involve other types of systems, mechanical adjustments, disturbing electrical or other conductors even though they were not installed or removed as part of the job, and so on.

Consider these additional general requirements and apply them as appropriate: