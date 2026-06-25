Mike Holt Takes on New Challenge

Few people have had a greater impact on EC&M than Mike Holt. For more than 40 years, our readers have benefited from his deep knowledge of the National Electrical Code, his practical approach to teaching, and his unwavering commitment to helping electrical professionals succeed.

As a longtime NEC consultant to EC&M, Mike has helped generations of electricians, inspectors, engineers, contractors, and industry professionals better understand and apply the Code. Drawing on his real-world experience as an apprentice, master electrician, inspector, contractor, business owner, publisher, and educator, he developed a unique ability to explain the Code not only as it is written, but as it is applied in the field every day. Through thousands of articles, extensive Code analysis, conference presentations, and educational resources, he has consistently brought clarity to complex Code topics and helped our readers navigate an ever-changing electrical landscape.

At EC&M, we have been extremely fortunate to benefit from Mike's expertise for so many years. His contributions have helped educate our readers, strengthen our technical coverage, and reinforce our shared commitment to advancing the electrical profession. But all good things must come to an end. June 2026 marks Mike's final month as an NEC consultant to EC&M.

On behalf of everyone at EC&M, thank you, Mike, for your four decades of support, your dedication to our industry, and your unwavering commitment to education. We are proud to have worked alongside you and grateful for all you have contributed to our readers and the electrical profession. As you embark on a new journey, we wish you continued success and all the best in the years ahead.

The EC&M Editorial Team