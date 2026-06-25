Several New TIAs Proposed for the 2026 NEC

TIA Log No.: 1903



Reference: 700.6(C) and Exception(new)

This proposal was submitted by Megan Hayes and Bryan Holland of National Electrical Manufacturers Association. It seeks to add an exception to Sec. 700.6 that says the requirement for bypass and isolation of transfer equipment shall not apply under certain conditions. Those conditions are:

(1) All processes that rely on the emergency system source are capable of being disabled during maintenance or repair activities without jeopardizing the safety to human life.

(2) The building or structure is unoccupied and fire protection systems are fully functional and do not require an alternate power source.

(3) Other temporary means are permitted to be substituted for the emergency system.

(4) A written emergency plan that includes mitigation actions and responsibilities for qualified persons to address the recognized site hazards for the duration of the maintenance or repair activities is developed, implemented, and made available to the authority having jurisdiction.

The proposal argues that the current 2026 NEC language contains an omission that could leave large occupancies without a practical means to maintain emergency power system operation when transfer equipment fails or requires service.

This TIA has a comment closing date of July 27, 2026. The full details can be read here.