Several New TIAs Proposed for the 2026 NEC

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recently released three proposed Tentative Interim Amendments (TIAs) to the 2026 Edition of the National Electrical Code (NEC). The proposed changes impact requirements related to transfer equipment, ESVSE, and equipment grounding conductors.
TIA Log No.: 1903
Reference: 700.6(C) and Exception(new)
This proposal was submitted by Megan Hayes and Bryan Holland of National Electrical Manufacturers Association. It seeks to add an exception to Sec. 700.6 that says the requirement for bypass and isolation of transfer equipment shall not apply under certain conditions. Those conditions are:
(1) All processes that rely on the emergency system source are capable of being disabled during maintenance or repair activities without jeopardizing the safety to human life.
(2) The building or structure is unoccupied and fire protection systems are fully functional and do not require an alternate power source.
(3) Other temporary means are permitted to be substituted for the emergency system.
(4) A written emergency plan that includes mitigation actions and responsibilities for qualified persons to address the recognized site hazards for the duration of the maintenance or repair activities is developed, implemented, and made available to the authority having jurisdiction.
The proposal argues that the current 2026 NEC language contains an omission that could leave large occupancies without a practical means to maintain emergency power system operation when transfer equipment fails or requires service.
This TIA has a comment closing date of July 27, 2026. The full details can be read here.
TIA Log No.: 1912
Reference: 624.44(A)
A substantial proposal, this TIA submitted by Bryan Seymour of Beta Technologies aims to revise the connection requirements for portable EVSE and ESVSE equipment. It argues that the language in Art. 624 needs to be updated to align with provisions that have already been adopted elsewhere in the Code.
Some key additions include:
- Allowing certain 30A, 50A, and 60A receptacles when specifically listed for EVSE and wireless power transfer equipment (WPTE) use.
- Adding provisions for 277V single-phase receptacles.
- Adding provisions for 277/480V three-phase locking pin-and-sleeve receptacles rated 60A or 100A.
- Clarifying attachment plug sizing requirements for cord-and-plug-connected equipment.
As stated in the TIA, “The proposed TIA intends to correct a circumstance in which the revised NFPA Standard has resulted in an adverse impact on a product or method that was inadvertently overlooked in the total revision process and creation of article 624, using article 625 as its basis. The result is conflicting information between the two articles. The accepted language from PC 1710-NFPA 70-2024 should have been incorporated into the new article 624, rather than separated, creating a conflicting standard for the EVSE/ESVSE industry."
This proposal has a comment closing date of July 8, 2026. The full TIA can be read here.
TIA Log No.: 1915
Reference: Table 270.122(B)(1), Table 270.122(B)(2), and Table 270.122(B)(3)
Finally, this TIA proposed by Daleep Mohla of DCM Electrical Consulting Services, Inc. seeks to adjust the headings for information in Table 270.122(B)(1), Table 270.122(B)(2), and Table 270.122(B)(3). The proposal argues the heading of these tables does not align with reference tables in UL Standards. The goal of the TIA is to make sure the NEC aligns with references in UL documents to avoid potential confusion.
This TIA has a comment closing date of July 7, 2026. The table corrections can be viewed here.