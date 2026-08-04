NEC General Requirements for the Use and Identification of Grounded Conductors

Article 200 provides the requirements for the use and identification of grounded conductors. As with most NEC articles, it has its own general requirements. Unlike the arrangement in many articles, those do not consist of Part I. Article 200 does not have “Parts.” The general requirements are in Sec. 200.4. They concern two things:

Insulation [Sec. 200.4(A)] Continuity [Sec. 200.4(B)]

In the 2023 NEC, these requirements were in Sec. 200.2. This can make things confusing when you try to see what changed. Compounding that confusion, a word similar in appearance to “insulation” appears in Sec. 200.6 of the 2026 NEC and in Sec. 200.4 of the 2026 NEC. That word is “installation.” So keep it straight, the general requirements are about insulation not installation.

Before gong into what those requirements are, let’s make sure we are clear on what a grounded conductor is. It is not a grounding conductor (one used to connect something to grounded). Very simply, it is a conductor that is intentionally grounded [Art. 100]. In most premises wiring systems, that conductor is the neutral conductor.

The insulation of this grounded conductor must meet one of two conditions:

Suitably rated, other than color, for any ungrounded conductors of the same circuit for systems of 1000V or less. Rated not less than 600V for solidly grounded neutral systems of over 1000V per Sec. 270.27(A).

The second condition was revised from the 2023 NEC. In the 2023 NEC, the reference requirement was Sec. 250.184(A) not Sec. 270.27(A). This is a change in how the material is organized, not in the content itself; the Sec. 250.184(A) content was moved to Sec. 270.27(A) with the 2026 NEC. It says the minimum insulation level of the neutral must be 600V. Then it provides three exceptions in which bare copper conductors can be used as the neutral.

Then there’s the continuity issue, a frequent source of not just Code violations but electric shock, fire, overvoltage, and undervoltage. Continuity of the neutral conductor is vital. You can’t let it depend on a connection to a metal enclosure, raceway, or cable armor [Sec. 270.27(B)].

These general requirements end with an Informational Note that refers you to Sec. 300.15(B) for the continuity of grounded conductors used in multiwire circuits. It says to not have that continuity depend upon a device that can be removed from a circuit and it specifically mentions lampholders, and receptacles.

You comply by pigtailing the neutral down to each receptacle. You can’t do that with a GFCI or AFCI, because in that case you would bypass the protection. Other limitations include available box space, having solderless connectors rated for more than two conductors, and the amount of time you can devote to the job. Those limitations, however, are excuses. If the box is not big enough, replace the box or don’t mount the receptacle there. If you don’t have the right connectors, get them. If you don’t have time to do the job right, why are you doing it at all?

You have two great options for ensuring the continuity and connection reliability of all the conductors running to a receptacle, even if it’s a GFCI or AFCI. The first is to use self-adjusting strippers to strip the conductor to the correct length each time. This eliminates insulation stretching, wire-knicking, overstripping, and partial stripping (stray insulation getting between the conductor and the clamping faces).

The second is to use the stab-ins in the back of the receptacle. The stab-ins provide a strong, reliable mechanical clamping force with no need to wrap the wire around a screw and no reliance on hand strength at the end of a long day. Among brand-name receptacles, this connection method holds better against pulling force and vibration than the screw-type connection.

But you’d still need to pigtail that neutral unless the receptacle is a GFCI or AFCI. That’s because both depend on monitoring the neutral, not a pigtail from the neutral.