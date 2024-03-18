NEC Requirements for Standby Power Systems

Circuit wiring

Unlike wiring for emergency systems, which must be kept entirely independent of other wiring, the wiring for legally required standby systems may be installed with other (normal) wiring because legally required standby system loads are not essential for life safety [Sec. 701.10].

Power sources

If the normal supply fails, legally required standby power must be available within 60 seconds [Sec. 701.12]. The supply system for the legally required standby system power supply can be one or more of the types of systems described in Sec. 701.12 (A) through (I)].

(A) Power Source Considerations. In selecting a legally required standby source of power, consideration must be given to the type of service to be rendered, whether of short-time duration or long duration.

(B) Equipment Design and Location. Consideration must be given to the location or design, or both, of all equipment to minimize the hazards that might cause complete failure due to floods, fires, icing, and vandalism.

Note: For further information, see ANSI/IEEE 493, Recommended Practice for the Design of Reliable Industrial and Commercial Power Systems.

(D) Generator Set.

(1) Prime Mover-Driven. A generator approved by the authority having jurisdiction and sized per Sec. 701.4 is permitted as the legally required power source if it has the means to automatically start the prime mover on failure of the normal power source.

(E) Stored-Energy Power Supply Systems.

(1) Types. Stored-energy power supply systems must consist of one the following types:

(1) Uninterruptible power supply

(2) Fuel cell system

(3) Energy storage system

(4) Storage battery

(5) Other approved equivalent stored energy sources that comply with Sec. 701.12

(F) Separate Service. An additional service is permitted as the legally required power source where approved by the authority having jurisdiction [Sec. 230.2(A)] and the following additional requirements:

(1) Separate service conductors are installed from the electric utility.

(2) The legally required service conductors must be electrically and physically remote from other service conductors to minimize the possibility of simultaneous interruption of supply.

To minimize the possibility of simultaneous interruption, the service disconnect for the legally required power system must be remotely located from the other power system’s service disconnect [Sec. 230.72(B)].

(G) Connection Ahead of Service Disconnecting Means. If approved by the authority having jurisdiction, connection ahead of (but not within) the same cabinet, enclosure, or vertical switchboard or switchgear section is permitted as the legally required power source. See Sec. 230.82(5) for additional information.

(H) Microgrid Systems. The system shall isolate the legally required standby system from other loads when the normal electric supply is interrupted or it must meet the requirements of Sec. 701.4(C).

(I) Battery-Equipped Emergency Luminaires. If used with legally required standby systems, they must comply with Sec. 701.12(H). This requirement is new with the 2023 revision.

This list in the 2023 revision differs from the one in the 2020 revision. For example, (J) Unit Equipment was dropped from the list. There were also some renumbering and editorial changes, such as “DC Microgrid Systems” is now “Microgrid Systems.”

Overcurrent protection

The branch-circuit OCPDs for legally required standby circuits must be accessible to authorized persons only [Sec. 701.30]. Some facility managers consider the job done if they put a sign on the door, but accessibility must be restricted by something more substantial such as a lock on the door.

OCPDs for legally required standby systems must be selectively coordinated with all supply-side and load-side OCPDs. The design must be made by an engineer or similarly qualified person and it must be documented and made available to those authorized to design, install, inspect, maintain, and operate the system [Sec. 701.32(A)].

“Selective coordination” means the overcurrent protection scheme confines the interruption to a specific area rather than to the whole system [Art. 100]. For example, if a short circuit or ground fault occurs with selective coordination, the only breaker/fuse that will open is the one protecting just the branch circuit involved. Without selective coordination, an entire floor of a building can go dark.

If legally required standby system OCPDs are replaced, they must be re-evaluated to ensure selective coordination is maintained [Sec. 701.32(B)].

If modifications, additions, or deletions to the legally required standby systems occur, selective coordination is required of the legally required system(s) [Sec. 701.32(C)]. Note: See Figure 701.32(C) for an example of how legally required standby system OCPDs selectively coordinate with all supply-side OCPDs.

Avoiding problems

Be careful to not mix the requirements for the different types of standby power systems. They serve different purposes and thus the NEC requirements differ (which is why we have three standby power system Articles, not just one). However, the NEC provides the minimum requirements [Sec. 90.2] not the optimal requirements. Nothing stops you from using selective coordination in an optional standby system even though that’s required only for emergency and legally required systems.