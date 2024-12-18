NEC Requirements for Switchboards and Panelboards

What’s the difference between a panelboard and a switchboard?

A panelboard is an assembly with buses and overcurrent protective devices (OCPDs) designed to be placed in a cabinet or enclosure [Art. 100].

A switchboard is a large single panel, frame, or assembly of panels on which are mounted (on the face, back, or both) switches, overcurrent and other protective devices, buses, and usually instruments [Art. 100].

Bus arrangement

Panelboards supplied by a 4-wire, delta-connected, 3-phase (high-leg) system must have the high-leg conductor (which operates at 208V to ground) terminate to the “B” phase of the panelboard [Sec. 408.3(E)(1)]. Such a panel or switchboard must have a label that is legibly and permanently field-marked to state the phase and voltage [Sec. 408.3(F)(1)].

On a 4-wire, delta-connected, 3-phase system, where the midpoint of one phase winding of the secondary is grounded, the conductor with the resulting 208V to ground (high-leg) must be durably and permanently marked by an outer finish (insulation) that is orange in color or other effective means. Such identification must be at each point where a connection is made if the neutral conductor is present [Sec. 110.15].

The ANSI standard for meter equipment requires the high-leg conductor (208V to neutral) to terminate on the “C” (right) phase of the meter socket enclosure. This is because the demand meter needs 120V, which it gets from the “B” phase.

When replacing equipment in existing facilities that contain a high-leg conductor, double-check that you replace the high-leg conductor in its original phase position. Failure to re-terminate the high-leg per the existing installation can result in 120V circuits being inadvertently connected to the 208V high-leg with disastrous results.

The minimum wire bending space at terminals provided in switchboards and panelboards must comply with Sec. 312.6 [Sec. 408.3(G)].

Circuit directory and description

Provide a legible and permanent description on a circuit directory. Per Sec. 408.4(A)(1) through (6), the circuit description must be:

(1) Located at each circuit breaker in a switchboard.

(2) Located on the face, inside, or in an approved location adjacent to the panel door.

(3) Clear and specific as to the purpose or use of each circuit, including spare positions for unused OCPDs.

(4) Have a degree of detail and clarity that is unlikely to produce confusion between circuits.

(5) The circuit description must not depend on transient conditions of occupancy such as “dad’s office.”

(6) Be clear in explaining abbreviations and symbols when used.