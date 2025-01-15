NEC Requirements for AC and Refrigeration Equipment

Another requirement for multi-motor air-conditioning equipment is the rating of the ground-fault protective device cannot exceed the value calculated using Part III. Finally, multi-motor or combination-load equipment for use on two or more circuits must be marked with all of this information for each circuit.

Hermetic refrigerant motor compressors typically have an integral thermal device that provides overload protection [Sec. 440.51]. Branch-circuit short-circuit and ground-fault protection is provided with a circuit breaker or fuse, which must be installed by the electrician in accordance with the manufacturer’s nameplate marking.

Question: What size conductor and short-circuit and ground-fault protective device is required for a multi-motor air-conditioning compressor? The nameplate minimum circuit ampacity is 31.40A and the maximum circuit breaker rating is 50A, where the equipment is rated for a 75°C conductor.

a) 10 AWG, 50A breaker

b) 10 AWG, 30A breaker

c) 8 AWG, 50A breaker

d) 8 AWG, 20A breaker

Solution:

Conductor: Since the terminals are rated 75°C, we can use 10 AWG rated 35A at 75°C [Sec. 110.14(C)(1)(a)(3) and Table 310.16].

The circuit breaker protection for air-conditioning compressor equipment must have an ampere rating of not more than the 50A marked on the nameplate [Sec. 440.4(B)]. Use a maximum 50A breaker in accordance with Sec. 240.6(A).

Answer: (a) 10 AWG, 50A breaker

Tubs and showers

ir-conditioning equipment is not permitted within a zone measured 3 ft horizontally and 8 ft vertically from the top of a bathtub rim or shower stall threshold [Sec. 440.8]. This requirement would seem unnecessary. After all, who puts an air conditioner in their bathroom? But notice the language here. The issue is the location of air-conditioning equipment, not whether there is an air conditioning vent.

You could violate this in a single-family home or a duplex by installing air conditioning equipment in the attic above a shower stall. If you have 8-ft ceilings, the rim of any bathtub will create a “no install zone” in the attic.

For multi-family homes or hotels with multiple floors, air conditioning equipment is often located on the roof. You can see where this rule then comes into play for the occupancies on the top floor.

Equipment grounding conductor

Outdoor portions of metal raceways on a roof using unthreaded fittings must contain an equipment grounding conductor (EGC) of the wire type [Sec. 440.9].

Note that you do not make an EGC by connecting a wire to the building steel or a ground rod. The EGC doesn’t actually ground (connect to the earth), it bonds. It’s used to reduce dangerous differences of potential between equipment. Ultimately, the EGC system does connect to ground. The earth has a far higher impedance than any of the approved EGCs listed in Sec. 250.118. This high impedance is why the earth cannot bring objects to the same electrical potential.

The outdoor portions of rooftop metal raceways with compression fittings are exposed to a higher likelihood of physical damage and are often stepped on and broken from roof activities such as snow removal or roof repair/replacement. The installation of an EGC of the wire type within outdoor portions of metal raceways ensures an effective ground-fault current path.

Disconnecting means

If the air-conditioning disconnecting means is readily accessible to unqualified persons, the disconnect enclosure or hinged door that exposes energized parts when opened must require a tool to open or be capable of being locked [Sec. 440.11].

A disconnect for air-conditioning equipment must be within sight and readily accessible from the air-conditioning equipment. It must also meet the required working space requirements of Sec. 110.26(A) [Sec. 440.14], as shown in Fig. 2.