NEC Requirements for Branch Circuits

Multiwire branch circuits

A “multiwire branch circuit” consists of two or more circuit phase conductors with a common neutral conductor [Art. 100]. This type of circuit has a voltage between the phase conductors and an equal difference of voltage from each phase conductor to the common neutral conductor.

Except as permitted in Sec. 300.3(B)(4), all conductors of a given multiwire branch circuit must originate from the same equipment containing the branch-circuit OCPDs [Sec. 210.4(A)]. All multiwire branch-circuit conductors (including the neutral and EGCs) must run in the same raceway, cable, trench, cord, or cable tray [Sec. 300.3(B)], except as permitted by Sec. 300.3(B)(1) through (4).

Each multiwire branch circuit must have a means to simultaneously disconnect phase conductors at the circuit origin (e.g., the breaker) [Sec. 210.4(B)]. Individual single-pole circuit breakers with handle ties identified for the purposes or a circuit breaker with a common internal trip can be used for this application [Sec. 240.15(B)(1)].

Multiwire branch circuits must supply only line-to-neutral loads [Sec. 210.4(C)] (two exceptions exist). Phase and neutral conductors of a multiwire branch circuit must be grouped by wire markers, cable ties, or similar means in at least one location within the enclosure per Sec. 200.4(B) [Sec. 210.4(D)].

Conductor Identification

The branch-circuit neutral conductor must be identified per Sec. 200.6 [Sec. 210.5(A)].

Equipment grounding conductors (EGCs) of the wire type can be bare, covered, or insulated [Sec. 210.5(B)]. Insulated EGCs 6 AWG and smaller must have a continuous outer finish — either green or green with one or more yellow stripes [Sec. 250.119(A)]. Insulated EGCs 4 AWG and larger can be permanently reidentified with green marking at the time of installation where accessible [Sec. 250.119(B)].

Circuit phase conductors must be identified per Sec. 210.5(C). For example, where premises wiring is supplied from more than one nominal voltage system, the phase conductors of branch circuits must be identified by phase or line and by nominal voltage system at termination, connection, and splice points per Sec. 210.5(C)(1)(a) and (b). Different systems within the premises with the same nominal voltage can use the same method of identification.

Number of circuits required

You determine the required number of branch circuits by dividing the total calculated load in amperes by the ampere rating of the circuit [Sec. 210.11(A)]. If the load is calculated on VA per sq ft, the wiring system must serve the calculated load. The load must be evenly proportioned among the branch circuits within the panelboard [Sec. 210.11(B)].

Dwelling units

Per Sec. 210.11(C), you must have:

(1) At least two 20A, 120V branch circuits to supply receptacle outlets in a dwelling unit kitchen, dining room, breakfast room, pantry, or similar area (food preparation or serving areas) per Sec. 210.52(B).

(2) One 20A, 120V branch circuit to supply the receptacle outlet for dwelling unit laundry equipment per Sec. 210.52(F). This circuit can supply other receptacles in the laundry area, but not lighting outlets or receptacle outlets outside the laundry area.

(3) At least one 20A, 120V branch circuit to supply the dwelling unit bathroom sink receptacle outlet(s) required by Sec. 210.52(D). This circuit cannot supply lighting outlets or any other receptacle outlets. Exception: A single 20A, 120V branch circuit can supply all the outlets in a single bathroom area.

(4) One 20A, 120V branch circuit in dwelling unit garages with electric power. This circuit can supply receptacle outlets in addition to the vehicle bay receptacle outlet(s) required by Sec. 210.52(G)(1). This circuit cannot supply outlets in other areas of the dwelling unit. A branch circuit rated 15A or greater is permitted in addition to the required 20A, 120V garage vehicle bay branch circuit. Two exceptions exist.

Conductor sizing

Branch circuits must be sized to have an ampacity per Sec. 210.19(A) through (D). For example, branch-circuit conductors must be sized to have an ampacity of at least the largest of Sec. 210.19(A)(1) or (2):

Branch-circuit conductors must be sized to have an ampacity of at least 125% of the continuous loads, plus 100% of the noncontinuous loads, based on the temperature rating of equipment per Sec. 110.14(C)(1) and Table 310.16, prior to conductor ampacity correction and/or adjustment.

Exception: If the assembly, including the OCPDs protecting the branch circuits, is listed for operation at 100% of its rating, the ampacity of the branch-circuit conductors can be sized at 100% of the continuous load plus the noncontinuous load.

Conductors must be sized to have an ampacity of at least 100% of the total load after conductor ampacity correction and/or adjustment per Table 310.15(B)(1)(1) and Table 310.15(C)(1).

Overcurrent protection