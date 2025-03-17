NEC Requirements for Cables

Where can you use Type MC cable?

A) General Uses.

Branch circuits, feeders, and services. Power, lighting, and power-limited circuits. Indoor or outdoor locations. Exposed or concealed. Directly buried (if identified for the purpose). In cable tray (if identified for the purpose). In raceway. As aerial cable on a messenger. In hazardous (classified) locations as permitted in Sec. 501.10(B)(5), Sec. 502.10(B)(4), and Sec. 503.10(A)(1). In plaster in dry locations. In damp or wet locations, where a corrosion-resistant jacket is over the metallic sheath.

(B) Specific Uses.

In a cable tray per Art. 392. Direct-buried, if protected per Sec. 300.5. As service-entrance cable, if installed per Sec. 230.43. Outside buildings, if complying with Sec. 225.10, Sec. 396.10, and Sec. 396.12.

Barred uses

You can’t use Type AC cable [Sec. 320.12]:

Where subject to physical damage. In damp or wet locations. In voids of block or tile walls that are exposed to excessive moisture. Where exposed to corrosive conditions. In plaster finish or concrete in wet or damp locations.

You can’t use Type MC cable where [Sec. 330.12]:

1) Subject to physical damage.

2) Exposed to the destructive corrosive conditions in a or b (below), unless the metallic sheath or armor is resistant to the conditions, or is protected by material resistant to the conditions:

a) Direct burial in the earth or embedded in concrete unless identified for the application.

b) Exposed to cinder fills, strong chlorides, caustic alkalis, or vapors of chlorine or hydrochloric acids.

3) Exposed work, framing members, and roof spaces

Exposed Type AC cable, except as provided in Sec. 300.11(B), must closely follow the surface of the building finish or running boards. If installed on the bottom of floor or ceiling joists, it must be secured at every joist and not subject to physical damage [Sec. 320.15]. For Type MC, the requirements [Sec. 330.15] are the same.

Type AC cable installed through or parallel to framing members or furring strips must be protected against penetration by screws or nails by maintaining 1¼ in. of separation between the cable and the nearest edge of a wood framing member or furring strip or by a suitable metal plate per Sec. 300.4(A), (C), and (D) [Sec. 320.17]. For Type MC, the requirements [Sec. 330.17] are the same.

Type AC cable in roof spaces within 6 ft of the nearest edge of the scuttle hole entrance run across the top of framing members must be protected by guard strips that are at least as high as the cable [Sec. 320.23(A)]. For Type MC, the requirements [Sec. 330.23] are the same.

Bending, securing, supporting

Never bend any cable in a manner that may damage it. For Type AC, limit bending of the inner edge of the cable to a radius of at least five times the cable diameter [Sec. 320.24]. For Type MC, what you do depends upon whether the cable is smooth sheathed or interlocked, and what its size is [Sec. 320.24(A)(1)-(3) and (B)].

For example, for smooth sheathed cable (up to 3/4 in. in external diameter), limit the bending radius of the inner edge of the cable to 10 times the external diameter of the metallic sheath.

You can support and secure either type of cable with staples, cable ties listed and identified for securing and supporting, straps, hangers, similar fittings, or other approved means designed and installed so the cable is undamaged. You can use their respective cable fittings as a means of cable support.

Type AC cable must be secured within 12 in. of every outlet box, junction box, cabinet, or fitting and at intervals not exceeding 41/2 ft [Sec. 320.30(B)]. For Type MC cable with four or fewer conductors sized no larger than 10 AWG, the interval is 6 ft [Sec. 330.30(B)].

Type AC cable must be supported at intervals not exceeding 41/2 ft (6 ft for Type MC). Cables installed horizontally through framing members are considered supported and secured if such support does not exceed 41/2-ft intervals (6 ft for Type MC) [Sec. 320.30(C), Sec. 330.30(C)]].

Either type of cable can be unsupported and unsecured:

Where fished through concealed spaces [Sec. 320.30(D), Sec. 330.30(D)].

Not more than 6 ft long from the last point of cable support or Type AC cable fitting to the point of connection to a luminaire within an accessible ceiling.

Type AC cable can be unsupported and unsecured where not more than 2 ft long at terminals and where flexibility is necessary [3 ft for Type MC].

Boxes and fittings

Unless the termination fitting provides protection, you must install an insulating anti-short bushing at each Type AC cable termination. The termination fitting must permit the visual inspection of the anti-short bushing once the cable has been installed [Sec. 320.40]. There’s no corresponding requirement for Type MC.