NEC Requirements for Feeders

Feeders are the conductors between the service disconnect, a separately derived system, or other power supply, and the final branch-circuit OCPD [Art. 100].

Conductor sizing

Feeder conductors must be sized to have an ampacity not less than the largest of the calculations in Sec. 215.2(1) or (2).

(1) Without conductor ampacity correction/adjustment. The ampacity must be at least 125% of the continuous loads, plus 100% of the noncontinuous loads, based on the temperature rating of equipment per Sec. 110.14(C)(1) and Table 310.16, before conductor ampacity correction and/or adjustment.

(2) With conductor ampacity correction/adjustment. The ampacity must be at least 100% of the total load after conductor ampacity correction and/or adjustment per Table 310.15(B)(1)(1) and Table 310.15(C)(1).

Example without conductor ampacity adjustment

Question: What size conductors are required for a 100A continuous load and 100A noncontinuous load where the equipment is rated for 75°C conductors?

(a) 1/0 AWG (b) 2/0 AWG (c) 3/0 AWG (d) 4/0 AWG

Solution:

Step 1: Determine the minimum conductor ampacity.

Minimum Conductor Ampacity = (100A × 125%) + 100A = 225A

Step 2: Determine the conductor size.

4/0 AWG rated 230A at 75°C column [Table 310.16].

Answer: (d) 4/0 AWG

Example with conductor ampacity adjustment

Question: What size conductors rated 90°C are required for four current-carrying conductors supplying a 180A continuous load in an ambient temperature of 100°F, where the equipment is rated for 75°C conductors?

(a) 4/0 AWG (b) 300kcmil (c) 500kcmil (d) 600kcmil

Solution:

Determine the feeder conductor size by the larger of Sec. 215.2(A)(1) or (2) [Sec. 215.2(A)].

Step 1: The circuit conductors must have an ampacity of 180A after conductor ampacity temperature correction [Table 310.15(B)(1)(1)] and adjustment [Table 310.15(C)(1)], based on the conductor’s insulation rating of 90°C. One way to find the conductor size is to determine the conductor ampacity required to supply a 180A continuous load at 100% after correction and adjustment.

Conductor ampacity at 90°C = continuous load at 100% ÷ (correction × adjustment)

Continuous load = 180A

Correction [Table 310.15(B)(1)(1)] = 91% (100°F ambient temperature with 90°C conductor)

Adjustment [Table 310.15(C)(1)] = 80% (four current-carrying conductors)

Conductor ampacity at 90°C Column = 180A ÷ (91% × 80%) = 180A ÷ 73% = 247A

Step 2: Select the conductors from the 90°C column of Table 310.16 [Sec. 110.14(C)(1)(b)(2)].

4/0 AWG THWN-2 is suitable because it has an ampacity of 260A at 90°C before any correction and adjustment.

Determine the feeder conductor size by the larger of Sec. 215.2(A)(1) or (2) [Sec. 215.2(A)]. In this case, based on the conditions specified in this example, 4/0 AWG is the minimum size conductor.

Answer: (a) 4/0 AWG

Note 2: The NEC recommends that feeder conductors be sized to prevent a voltage drop of not more than 3%. It also recommends that the total voltage drop on both feeders and branch circuits not exceed 5%.

Neutral conductor size

The neutral conductor must be sized to carry the maximum unbalanced load per Sec. 220.61, but must not be smaller than the equipment grounding conductor (EGC) per Sec. 250.122 [Sec. 215.2(B)], as shown in Fig. 2.