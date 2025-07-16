NEC General Requirements

Maintenance

Equipment servicing and maintenance must comply with the requirements of Sec. 110.17. For example, it must be performed by a qualified person.

Markings

All markings must be of sufficient durability to withstand the environment.

Where caution, warning, or danger hazard markings are required, they must meet the requirements of Sec. 110.21(A). For example, they cannot be handwritten.

Each disconnect must be legibly marked to indicate its purpose unless located and arranged so the purpose is evident [Sec. 110.22(A)]. In other than one- or two-family dwelling units, the disconnect marking must include the identification and location of the circuit source that supplies the disconnect unless located and arranged so the identification and location are evident.

In other than dwelling units, service disconnects must be field marked with the available fault current and the date the fault current calculation was performed [Sec. 110.24(A)]. The available fault current calculation must be documented and available to those who are authorized to design, install, inspect, maintain, or operate the system.

When modifications to the electrical installation affect the available fault current at the service disconnect, the available fault current must be recalculated to ensure the short-circuit current ratings at the service disconnect are sufficient for the available fault current. The required field marking(s) in Sec. 110.24(A) must be adjusted to reflect the new level of available fault current [Sec. 110.24(B)].

Spaces around electrical equipment

This is a commonly misunderstood topic, especially by non-electrical people who make floor space utilization decisions. Since the OSHA tables and working space requirements in 10CFR 1926 Subpart K – Electrical (specifically 1926.403) are copied from Sec. 110.26, you have the force of federal law behind you when insisting these spaces be maintained.

These are minimum spaces, not “desired if you can get it.” Why might a space given in a table not be enough? OSHA and the Code say the space must be maintained “… to permit ready and safe operation and maintenance of such equipment.” That phrase is the guiding principle, not the idea that you’re good if you’re “only an inch” shy of meeting the table value.

This space cannot be used for storage; it is working space [Sec. 110.26(B)].

Depth, width, and height all have requirements [Sec. 110.26(A)(1), (2), (3)]. Table 110.26(A)(1) provides the minimum clear distance, depending upon the nominal voltage to ground and how much exposure there is to live parts.

Access and egress requirements must also be adhered to [Sec. 110.26(C)] with the effects of open equipment doors being considered [Sec. 110.26].

Other equipment, such as raceways, cables, wireways, transformers, or support structures, cannot extend more than 6 in. into the working space in front of the electrical equipment. There are three Exceptions to this rule (e.g., Ex 3: Meters can be installed in the required working space).

If equipment likely to require examination, adjustment, servicing, or maintenance while energized is above a suspended ceiling or in a crawl space, all six conditions of Sec. 110.26(A)(4) apply. For example, the working space must permit equipment doors to open 90 degrees.

Having sufficient space doesn’t do much good if you can’t see what you are doing. Thus, illumination is required for working spaces about service equipment, switchboards, switchgear, enclosed panelboards, or motor control centers installed indoors [Sec. 110.26(D)]. It cannot be controlled by automatic means (Fig. 3).

Service equipment, switchboards, panelboards, and motor control centers must have dedicated electrical equipment space and be protected from damage that could result from condensation, leaks, breaks in the foreign systems, or vehicular traffic [Sec. 110.26(E)]. No piping, ducts, or other equipment foreign to the electrical system can be installed in this dedicated electrical equipment space.

Outdoor installations for service equipment, switchboards, panelboards, and motor control centers must comply with the requirements of Sec. 110.26(E)(2).

For example, it must be protected from vehicular traffic.