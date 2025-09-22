NEC Requirements for Grounding of Services

The grounded conductor is typically the neutral, so going forward, we will refer to the grounded conductor as the neutral. The Art. 100 definition for “neutral” conductor was added in the 2008 NEC. It’s the conductor connected to the neutral point (also defined in Art. 100) of a system that is intended to carry current under normal conditions. If you have a 2-wire system or a corner grounded delta system, the grounded conductor would not be a neutral.

The service neutral conductor provides the effective ground-fault current path to the source to remove dangerous voltage from a ground fault by opening the circuit overcurrent protective device (OCPD) [Sec. 250.4(A)(3) and Sec. 250.4(A)(5)].

Grounding electrode connection

A premise’s wiring system supplied by a grounded service must have a grounding electrode conductor (GEC) connected to the service neutral conductor per Sec. 250.24(A)(1) through (4):

(1) General. The GEC connection to the neutral conductor at service equipment must be made at any accessible point from the load end of the overhead service conductors, service drop, underground service conductors, or service lateral to the terminal or bus to which the service neutral conductor is connected at the service disconnect (Fig. 1).

Some inspectors require the GEC connection to the service neutral conductor to be made at the meter socket enclosure, while others insist the connection be made only within the service disconnect. Grounding at either location complies with this rule, but be sure you know the local utility company’s policy on connections inside the meter socket.