NEC Requirements for Marinas and Boatyards

Install overhead wiring such that it avoids possible contact with masts and other boat parts [Sec. 555.34(B)(1)]. Overhead branch-circuit and feeder wiring in locations of the boatyard other than those described in Sec. 555.34(B)(1) must be at least 18 ft above grade. Multiple feeders and branch circuits are permitted for marina installations per Art. 225

[Sec. 555.34(B)(2)].

Portable power cables permitted by Sec. 555.13(A)(2) must meet the five criteria of Sec. 555.34(B)(3). For example, you must run them on the underside of the pier.

Rigid metal conduit, intermediate metal conduit, reinforced thermosetting resin conduit (RTRC) listed for aboveground use, or rigid polyvinyl chloride (PVC) conduit suitable for the location must be used to protect wiring to a point at least 8 ft above the docks, decks of piers, and landing stages [Sec. 555.34(B)(4)].

Ground-fault protection (GFPE and GFCI)

Feeder conductors installed on docking facilities must be provided with GFPEs set to open at trip currents not exceeding 100mA [Sec. 555.35(A)]. Coordination with the feeder GFPE overcurrent protective device is permitted.

Exception: Transformer secondary conductors of a separately derived system that do not exceed 10 ft, and are installed in a raceway, can be installed without ground-fault protection. This exception also applies to the supply terminals of the equipment supplied by the transformer secondary conductors.

Shore power receptacles installed per Sec. 555.33(A) must have individual GFPE protection set to open at trip currents not exceeding 30mA [Sec. 555.35(B)(1)]. GFCI protection is required for docking facility outlets rated 60A and less, single-phase, and 100A and less, 3-phase for electrical systems not exceeding 150V to ground [Sec. 555.35(B)(2)].

Exception: Circuits not requiring grounding, not exceeding the low-voltage contact limit, and supplied by listed transformers or power supplies complying with Sec. 680.23(A)(2) can be installed without GFCI protection.

Boat hoist outlets on docking facilities must be GFCI protected where the circuit voltage does not exceed 240V [Sec. 555.35(C)].

Where more than three receptacles supply shore power to boats, a leakage current measurement device for marina applications must be used to determine leakage current from each boat that will utilize shore power [Sec. 555.35(D)].

Exception: Where the shore power equipment includes a leakage indicator and leakage alarm, a separate leakage test device is not required.

Disconnecting means

Provide a disconnecting means for each shore power receptacle. It must be a circuit breaker or switch that identifies the shore power receptacle it controls. It must be readily accessible and not more than 30 in. from the receptacle it controls [Sec. 555.36], as shown in Fig. 3.