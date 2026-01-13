NEC Requirements for Outside Circuits

Conductors installed outdoors can serve many purposes, such as lighting and power for outdoor equipment or providing power to separate buildings.

For overhead spans up to 50 ft long, you can use conductors 10 AWG and larger. For spans over 50 ft, the minimum size conductor is 8 AWG, unless supported by a messenger wire

[Sec. 225.6(A)(1)]. The reason for these size requirements is the need for adequate mechanical strength to support the weight of the conductors and to withstand wind, ice, and other similar conditions.

Overhead conductors for “festoon lighting” cannot be smaller than 12 AWG and must be supported by messenger wire (with strain insulators) whenever the spans exceed 40 ft long [Sec. 225.6(A)(B)].

The point of attachment for overhead conductors to buildings must be at least 10 ft above the finished grade. You may need to raise the point of attachment so the overhead conductors will comply with the clearances from building openings and other building areas required by Sec. 225.19 [Sec. 225.16(A)]. It’s wise to look for an alternate route that avoids these conflicts.

Open conductors must be attached to buildings by fittings identified for use with conductors or to noncombustible, nonabsorbent insulators securely attached to the building [Sec. 225.16(B)].

Supports

Any mast for the support of overhead conductors must have adequate strength, braces, or guy wires to safely withstand the strain caused by the overhead conductors [Sec. 225.17(A)]. Overhead conductors cannot be attached to a mast between a weatherhead and a coupling located above the last point of securement or where the coupling is above the roof [Sec. 225.17(B)].

You cannot use vegetation to support overhead conductor spans [Sec. 225.26].

Clearance for overhead conductors

Overhead conductor spans must maintain clearances as outlined in Sec. 225.18. For example, they must be 18 ft over public streets, alleys, roads, parking areas subject to truck traffic, driveways on other than residential property, and other areas traversed by vehicles such as those used for cultivation, grazing, forestry, and orchards.

They must also maintain vertical and horizontal clearances from buildings as outlined in Sec. 225.19. For example:

Vertical clearance of 8 ft, 6 in. above the surface of a roof for at least 3 ft from the edge of the roof.

Clearance of at least 3 ft from signs, chimneys, radio and television antennas, tanks, and other nonbuilding structures; and from windows that open, doors, porches, balconies, ladders, stairs, fire escapes, or similar locations.

Raceways

Raceways on exteriors of buildings must be arranged to drain and be listed or approved for use in wet locations [Sec. 225.22]. Where an outside raceway enters a building, it must be sealed with a sealant that is identified for use with the conductor insulation [Sec. 225.27], as shown in Fig. 2.