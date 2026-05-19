NEC Requirements for Metal Raceways

Differences

We already noted that the support distances vary by raceway type. What are some other differences? We can start with “Uses Permitted”, which is Section xxx.10 of each Article. This is a major factor in deciding which raceway to use.

IMC and RMC can be used in all atmospheric conditions and occupancies [Sec. 342.10(A), Sec. 344.10(A)]. They can also be used where subjected to physical damage, while no other metal raceway can be used under this condition. FMC, LFMC, EMT, and FMT have this condition under “Uses not permitted” in Section xxx.12 of each Article.

IMC and RMC can be used in concrete or direct burial (or in areas subject to severe corrosive influences), where provided with corrosion protection approved for the condition. They can be used in wet locations if you follow the requirements of Sec. 342.10(D) or Sec. 344.10(D). No other metal raceway can be used in wet conditions.

Consider the “Uses Not Permitted” for FMC. It cannot be installed:

(1) In wet locations.

(2) In hoistways, other than as permitted in Sec. 620.21(A)(1).

(3) In storage battery rooms.

(4) In any hazardous location, except as permitted by Sec. 501.10(B).

(5) Exposed to material having a deteriorating effect on the installed conductors.

(6) Underground or embedded in poured concrete.

(7) Where subject to physical damage.

Compare this to IMC and RMC, which do not even have a “Uses Not Permitted” section.

For EMT, the “Uses Not Permitted” are:

Where subject to physical damage.

For the support of luminaires or other equipment except as conduit bodies no larger than the largest trade size of the tubing [Sec. 358.12].

IMC, RMC, and LFMC can be used in hazardous locations. FMC, EMT, and FMT cannot be used in hazardous locations.

IMC and RMC can be threaded, or they can use threadless connectors. If threaded, a bushing must be used to protect the conductors where they exit. No bushing is required with the other metal raceways, but those others are not allowed to be threaded.

If the end of a metal raceway is threaded, you must cut off the threaded part if you wish to use a threadless connector, or the contact area will be greatly reduced. Not only will the connector have less grip, but this mix will reduce the efficacy of the raceway as an EGC.

Threadless connectors for IMC and RMC have some limitations. For example, if buried in concrete, these connectors must be of the concrete-tight type.

Size limits vary. FMC and LFMC cannot be smaller than ½ in. or larger than 4 in. [Sec. 348.20]. IMC, RMC, and EMT cannot be smaller than ½ in. or larger than 6 in. And FMT is available only in 3/8 in., ½ in., and ¾ in.

Flexible versus non-flexible

If flexibility is necessary to minimize the transmission of vibration from equipment or to provide flexibility for equipment that requires movement after installation, choose a flexible raceway for the last few feet. Running a non-flexible raceway to a big pump, for example, guarantees something will break. Maybe a raceway connector will loosen (and start a corrosion process if threaded), or maybe the equipment will be damaged.

When using a flexible raceway, an EGC of the wire-type must be installed with the circuit conductors [Sec. 348.60 and Sec. 350.60] or the length must not exceed 6 ft [Sec. 250.118.5.d, 6.d, 7.b] (Fig. 3).