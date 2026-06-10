NEC Requirements for Receptacles

Receptacles:

Must be listed and marked with the manufacturer’s name or identification, voltage rating, and ampere rating [Sec. 406.3(A)].

Rated 20A or less and connected to aluminum conductors must be marked CO/ALR [Sec. 406.3(C)].

Rated 15A and 20A with terminals not marked CO/ALR can be used with copper and copper-clad aluminum conductors

[Sec. 406.3(D)].

[Sec. 406.3(D)]. With terminals marked CO/ALR can be used with aluminum, copper, and copper-clad aluminum conductors.

Of the isolated ground type must be identified by an orange triangle on the face of the receptacle [Sec. 406.3(E)]. Their grounding terminals must connect to an insulated equipment grounding conductor per Sec. 250.146(D).

Rated 15A and 20A, 125V and nonlocking-type that are automatically controlled to remove power for energy management or building automation must be permanently marked with the word “controlled” [Sec. 406.3(F)].

Exception: The controlled receptacle marking is not required for wall switch-controlled receptacles used for lighting in a dwelling as permitted by Sec. 210.70(A)(1) Exception No. 2.

General installation requirements

Receptacles installed on 15A and 20A branch circuits must be of the grounding type, except as permitted for 2-wire receptacle replacements in Sec. 406.4(D)(2). The receptacle grounding terminal must be connected to the circuit equipment grounding conductor per Sec. 250.146 [406.4(C)]. The cord connectors grounding terminal must be connected to the circuit equipment grounding conductor.

Note 1: For acceptable types of equipment grounding conductors, see Sec. 250.118(A).

Note 2: See Sec. 250.130 for extensions of existing branch circuits.

The grounding terminal of receptacles must be connected to an equipment grounding conductor per Sec. 250.146 [Sec. 406.11].

Receptacles that are replaced must comply with the eight requirements of Sec. 406.4(D)(1) through (8). For example, if an EGC exists in an outlet box, replacement receptacles must be of the grounding type and the receptacle grounding terminal must connect to the circuit equipment grounding conductor per Sec. 406.11.

If there’s no equipment grounding conductor in the outlet box, replacement receptacles can be any of the three types listed in Sec. 406.4(D)(2)(a) through (c). You can use a non-grounding receptacle, GFCI, or grounding type receptacle protected by a GFCI. An equipment grounding conductor is not required from the GFCI-protected grounding-type receptacle to any receptacle

outlets downstream.

You can provide protection by a GFCI circuit breaker, GFCI receptacle, or downstream from a feed-through type GFCI receptacle.

When you replace existing receptacles in locations where:

GFCI protection is required, the replacements must be GFCI protected [Sec. 406.4(D)(3)]. Exception: Where the outlet box size will not permit installing a GFCI receptacle, a GFCI-protected grounding-type receptacle marked “GFCI Protected” and “No Equipment Ground” per Sec. 406.4(D) is permitted [Sec. 406(D)(3)].

AFCI protection is required, the replacement receptacle(s) must be one of those listed in Sec. 406.4(D)(4). For example, a listed AFCI receptacle [Sec. 406(D)(4]. Tamper resistance is required, the replacement receptacle(s) must be listed tamper resistant, except if a non-grounding receptacle is replaced with another non-grounding receptacle or a receptacle connected to aluminum conductors is replaced with a CO/ALR receptacle [Sec. 406(D)(5)].

Weather resistance is required, replacement receptacles must be weather resistant per Sec. 406.9(A) and (B) [Sec. 406(D)(6)].

Automatically controlled receptacles must be replaced with an equivalently controlled receptacle. If automatic control of the receptacle is no longer required, the replacement receptacle must not be marked per Sec. 406.3(F) [Sec. 406(D)(7)].

Receptacles must be provided with GFPE where replacements are made at receptacle outlets that are required to be GFPE protected (e.g., Sec. 555.35(B)(1)) [Sec. 406(E)(8)].

Physical protection of floor receptacles must allow floor-cleaning equipment to be operated without damaging the receptacles [Sec. 406(G)(1)]. All 125V, single-phase, 15A and 20A floor receptacles in food courts and passenger transportation facilities waiting spaces must be GFCI protected [Sec. 406(G)(2)].

Receptacle mounting

Outlet boxes for receptacles must be securely fastened per Sec. 314.23

[Sec. 406.5]. Receptacles mounted in boxes that are: