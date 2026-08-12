Key Revisions to Chapter 1 of the 2026 NEC

The 2026 edition of the National Electrical Code (NEC) is the result of more than 4,000 public inputs (formerly called “proposals”) and just fewer than 2,000 public comments. Hundreds of changes were made, and over the next several issues, we plan to cover some of the most important ones. In this edition, we focus on a few of the key changes made to Chapter One.

Article 100: Energy management system

The definition of energy management system (EMS) was revised for accuracy.

The previous definition of an EMS contained a very problematic error. It indicated that an EMS monitors, powers, or both. But a system that only monitors power consumption is not managing anything. It could be argued that an electric utility meter was an EMS, although clearly that was not the intent. Likewise, a system that only controls power isn’t an EMS. A photocell does not monitor, but it does control, so does that mean it is an EMS? Again, that was clearly not the intention.

New to the 2026 NEC, an EMS must do both. It must monitor loads and control loads. However, it does not necessarily have to monitor and control the same loads. For example, it could monitor lighting loads in a building and control the electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE).

Article 100: Power control system (PCS)

A new definition of power control system (PCS) was added, with two different varieties.

With the somewhat recent push for further electrification across the United States, PCSs will be increasingly common. Adding a couple hundred amperes of available power for vehicle charging, for example, is often unrealistic and can only be achieved with clever management of the existing electrical system. Fortunately, we have the technology to address these concerns — and that technology is the PCS.

Just like an EMS, the PCS monitors and controls power. But unlike an EMS, the PCS can also prevent overloads. The PCS is further broken down into two types: multisource and single source. As both the name and the definitions indicate, a multisource PCS controls multiple power sources, such as those found in a microgrid. A single-source PCS would be more appropriate if only one power supply exists, such as an electric utility service.

Section 110.3: Examination, identification, installation, use, and listing (product certification) of equipment

An Informational Note regarding cybersecurity was added, and the issue of NEC requirements versus product instructions is now addressed.

Cybersecurity has been a hotly debated topic over the last few years in the NEC revision process. Everyone seems to agree that cybersecurity is critically important for electrical equipment that is connected to a network, but what role the NEC should play is not universally agreed upon.

There are standards from UL, IEC, and NEMA that are all included in this Section in the form of Informational Notes, and NFPA has even created a Cybersecurity Advisory Committee, which, according to NFPA, is for “reviewing and standardizing cybersecurity best practices across the landscape of NFPA standards; … advising on current cybersecurity threats, technologies, and emerging technology in NFPA standards; and reviewing and recommending, as appropriate, proposed NFPA standards addressing cybersecurity requirements.”

The issue of cybersecurity is unlikely to go away anytime soon, and it will be interesting to see if the NEC eventually incorporates specific requirements in this area or if a new NFPA standard is created to offer more guidance or specific requirements.

For as long as the NEC has required instructions to be followed, there has been discussion of which takes precedence: the product instructions or the NEC itself. The answer to that has always been neither. Both the NEC and the instructions must be followed, and that has always been the case. Now it is quite clear in Sec. 110.3(B) that both must be followed (Photo 1).