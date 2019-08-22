Codes vs. Standards: What’s the Difference?

In simple terms, building codes and standards are about protecting people and property — the result being safe and prosperous communities, which is the heartbeat of any culture. Every rule in every building code and related standards, whether it be a plumbing code, the Fire Alarm Code, or the National Electrical Code (NEC), is written to protect the health and welfare of people and to provide safe structures.
Register to view the full article
Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.
0 comments
Hide comments