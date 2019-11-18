The Latest on Ground-Fault Protection at Marinas

The odyssey for ground-fault protection (GFP) of marine equipment began with the addition of Sec. 555.3 in the 2011 NEC. This section called for “ground-fault protection” on the main overcurrent protective device (OCPD) servicing a marina or boatyard. This “ground-fault protection” was to have a maximum 100mA capacity. In lieu of this “ground-fault protection” on the main, individual ground-fault circuit interrupter (GFCI) protection on each branch circuit or feeder was permitted. But