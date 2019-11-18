Skip navigation
Menu
Inspector-Intel-1119-PR.gif
National Electrical Code

The Latest on Ground-Fault Protection at Marinas

Learn how and why GFP and GFCI protection have been divided in the 2020 NEC.

The odyssey for ground-fault protection (GFP) of marine equipment began with the addition of Sec. 555.3 in the 2011 NEC. This section called for “ground-fault protection” on the main overcurrent protective device (OCPD) servicing a marina or boatyard. This “ground-fault protection” was to have a maximum 100mA capacity. In lieu of this “ground-fault protection” on the main, individual ground-fault circuit interrupter (GFCI) protection on each branch circuit or feeder was permitted. But

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Safety
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Marina, Ipswitch, UK
Fixed Wiring and Equipment Requirements for Marinas
Nov 06, 2018
ECMEbook_featureimage
Electric Shock Drowning: The Truth Behind the Tragedies
Mar 28, 2018
NEC-Whats-Wrong-Here-1119-PR.gif
What’s Wrong Here? Hint: There’s an Error of Omission
Nov 18, 2019
NEC-Illustrated-Catastrophes-1119-PR.gif
Illustrated Catastrophes: This Bursts My Bubble
Nov 18, 2019