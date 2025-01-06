  • Newsletter Subscriptions
    1. National Electrical Code

    The Most Popular EC&M Photo Galleries of 2024

    Jan. 6, 2025
    See some of the top-viewed media galleries from last year covering a wide range of popular topics.

    Without fail, the most popular type of content for online readers of EC&M magazine is photo galleries. In 2024, we published dozens of thes galleries covering a wide range of topics, including the National Electrical Code, safety, training, construction trends, and more. We wanted to highlight some of the most popular ones from last year, so the editors of EC&M decided there was no more fitting way to do this than to create a gallery of galleries!

    Click through these slides to see the most popular media galleries on our site in 2024. See if your favorite one made this list, or check out one you may have missed that our readers enjoyed. 

    About the Author

    Ellie Coggins

    Ellie Coggins is the managing editor for EC&M and has more than four years of experience in the B2B publishing space covering the electrical contracting/wholesaling industry. She received a journalism degree from Syracuse University. Connect with her at [email protected].

