    1. National Electrical Code

    The 10 Craziest Code Violations of 2024

    Jan. 15, 2025
    Presenting the most bizarre electrical installation mishaps of last year that violated the 2023 NEC.

    As we reflect on 2024 from an editorial standpoint, evaluating which topics performed best and why, it's no surprise that EC&M readers continue to rank the "National Electrical Code" as the most-important subject we cover. As a result, it's no surprise that the “Top 10 Craziest Code Violations of 2023” was one of our most popular photo galleries of last year — ranking up there with the “Top Changes to the 2023 National Electrical Code” article and accompanying photo gallery.

    So, back by popular demand, here are the most extraordinary Code violations uncovered by our NEC Consultant Russ LeBlanc in 2024. Shoddy electrical installers beware: If you’re behind an electrical installation gone wrong like those featured here, there’s a good chance your handiwork may turn up in the pages of EC&M or on our website someday soon. Note: All references are based on the 2023 edition of the NEC. 

    About the Author

    Ellen Parson | Editor-in-Chief - EC&M

    Ellen Parson is the Editor-in-Chief for EC&M. She has a journalism degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She's been a business-to-business writer and editor for more than 25 years, most of which have been covering the construction and electrical industries. Contact her at [email protected].

