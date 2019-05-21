Menu
x-ray results doctors office
National Electrical Code

NEC Rules for X-Ray Equipment

Generating X-rays requires high voltage, and Art. 660 requirements mostly address that hazard.

Article 660 in the 2017 National Electrical Code (NEC) provides the requirements for X-ray equipment. Exposure concerns have greatly diminished with the widespread adoption of digital X-ray machines, which produce much less radiation than their older film counterparts. So, the beam is less of a problem than it used to be. But Art. 660 is not about the beam [Sec. 660.1]. Generating X-rays still requires high voltage, and the Art. 660 requirements mostly address that hazard.

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Maintenance, Repair & Operations
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Disconnecting Means Requirements for X-Ray Equipment
Oct 29, 2014
A/C Equipment Disconnecting Means Requirements
Jun 15, 2015
Disconnecting Means for Fluorescent Luminaires
Jun 06, 2014
Elevator Disconnecting Means Requirements
Aug 14, 2014