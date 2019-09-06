New Jersey Adopts 2017 NEC

As reported in the September 5 edition of NEMA's Code Alerts, the State of New Jersey's Department of Consumer Affairs' Division of Codes and Standards recently announced the latest version of its Electrical and Building Codes, which took effect on September 3, 2019.

In addition to the 2017 National Electrical Code (NEC), New Jersey also adopted the following codes as part of its newest Uniform Construction Codes (UCC):

2018 International Building Code

2018 International Residential Code

2018 International Fuel Gas Code

2018 International Mechanical Code

2018 International Energy Conservation Code

2018 National Standard Plumbing Code

For more specific details on the state's codes and regulations, visit the Department of Community Affairs website.