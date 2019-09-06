Skip navigation
Menu
National Electrical Code logo
National Electrical Code

New Jersey Adopts 2017 NEC

New state electrical and building codes went into effect on September 3.

As reported in the September 5 edition of NEMA's Code Alerts, the State of New Jersey's Department of Consumer Affairs' Division of Codes and Standards recently announced the latest version of its Electrical and Building Codes, which took effect on September 3, 2019. 

In addition to the 2017 National Electrical Code (NEC), New Jersey also adopted the following codes as part of its newest Uniform Construction Codes (UCC):

  • 2018 International Building Code
  • 2018 International Residential Code
  • 2018 International Fuel Gas Code
  • 2018 International Mechanical Code
  • 2018 International Energy Conservation Code
  • 2018 National Standard Plumbing Code

For more specific details on the state's codes and regulations, visit the Department of Community Affairs website

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
nec-logo_3.jpg
Washington Revises Electrical Rules
Aug 21, 2019
Load-Calculations-0819-PR.gif
Understanding Load Calculations and the 2020 NEC
Aug 22, 2019
nec-logo_3_0.jpg
Rhode Island Codes Based on 2017 NEC Take Effect in August
Jul 09, 2019
Mark Earley receives the Richard G. Biermann Award
Mark Earley Receives NEC Outstanding Volunteer Honor from NFPA
Sep 03, 2019