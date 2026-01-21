Montana Electrical Inspectors Association Joins NFPA to Launch EIS Affiliate Chapter

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) announced the Montana Electrical Inspectors Association is the latest Electrical Inspection Section Affiliate Chapter (EIS). As an NFPA EIS Affiliate Chapter, the Montana Electrical Inspectors Association will serve as a key resource for the state’s electrical inspection community, providing training, education, and networking opportunities.

“NFPA is proud to welcome its newest EIS Affiliate Chapter,” said Tim McClintock, NFPA lead regional electrical specialist and Executive Secretary of the Electrical Inspection Section. “Through this relationship, NFPA and the Montana electrical enforcement community can work hand-in-hand, amplifying our collective voice to tackle today’s electrical challenges and advance safety in the community.”

McClintock continued, “A strong electrical inspection program plays a vital role in safety and compliance with NFPA 70, National Electrical Code (NEC) and other codes, helping safeguard people and property from electrical-related hazards. The new NFPA EIS Affiliate Chapter actively supports electrical inspection professionals who are charged with understanding the NEC and how its requirements are applied, and is aimed at both meeting their unique needs, as well as preserving the independent voices of those engaged in electrical inspections.”

The Montana Electrical Inspectors Association joins several other electrical inspector associations among the first organizations to create an NFPA EIS Affiliate Chapter in the U.S. They include Alabama, Colorado, Kentucky, Maryland, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, and Rhode Island. The new chapters are part of a broader push by NFPA to support electrical professionals nationwide.

Electrical inspection members of an NFPA EIS Affiliate Chapter may qualify for the NFPA Electrical Inspection Membership, which automatically includes membership in the NFPA Electrical Inspection Section that offers benefits such as participation in the code development process, special programming and products, code changes training, events, and more.

For professionals interested in establishing an NFPA EIS Affiliate Chapter, engaging with an existing local chapter, and for more information about NFPA Electrical Inspection Membership and the NFPA Electrical Inspection Section, please visit the website.