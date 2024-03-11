Photo 126526401 © Pedro José Martínez | Dreamstime.com
  1. National Electrical Code

EC&M On Air Highlights Terms to Know from the NEC, Part 2

March 11, 2024
ICYMI, Episode 41 presents Harold De Loach's discussion on Art. 100 definitions every electrician needs to know.

In Episode 41 of EC&M On Air, we're highlighting Part 2 of Electrical Trainer Harold De Loach's explanation of Art. 100 definitions from the 2024 NEC, which originally ran as a video but is presented in this podcast in an audio-only format. This discussion centers around additional terms every electrician needs to know, including authority having jurisdiction (AHJ), how to recognize key definitions when they’re formed in a question on an electrical exam,  and the difference between bonding and grounding.

About the Author

Harold De Loach

De Loach is the Director of Education and Training for the Leaders of Electrical License Preparation courses for Philadelphia and The Lehigh Valley (www.necprepclass.com). He is the founder and Director of The Academy of Industrial Arts L.L.C. (www.taia-school.com), a customized electrician training program that provides entry-level electrician training courses, electrical safety classes and customized electrical construction courses. He is trained by the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER). He is a member of The National Society of Collegiate Scholars, the Independent Association of Electrical Inspectors, the Electrical Association of Philadelphia, and the Better Business Bureau. 

His level of knowledge affords him to teach entry, intermediate, and master level electricians. Armed with more than 20 years of experience in the electrical, general construction, and real estate development industry, he offers his students and clients several unique skill sets. He has worked as the Head Craft Instructor and Assistant Director of Education at the Apprenticeship Training Center (affectionately known as The ABC School) in Harleysville Pennsylvania for Associated Builders and Contractors (The South-Eastern Pa. Chapter). Prior to Joining ABC, he directed a work-readiness (Re-Entry) Construction Technology program within The Philadelphia Prison System and as an Electrical Technician Program instructor at Kaplan Career Institute (Formerly Thompson institute) in Center City Philadelphia and Franklin Mills. He is available for consultation, private tutoring, speaking engagements,  or strategic partnerships that can bolster the number of new electricians entering the industry. 

