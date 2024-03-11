EC&M On Air Highlights Terms to Know from the NEC, Part 2

In Episode 41 of EC&M On Air, we're highlighting Part 2 of Electrical Trainer Harold De Loach's explanation of Art. 100 definitions from the 2024 NEC, which originally ran as a video but is presented in this podcast in an audio-only format. This discussion centers around additional terms every electrician needs to know, including authority having jurisdiction (AHJ), how to recognize key definitions when they’re formed in a question on an electrical exam, and the difference between bonding and grounding.