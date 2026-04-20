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Code Conversations

Understanding General Requirements of the NEC, Part 13 — EC&M Code Conversations Highlights

Ellen Parson highlights "Understanding General Requirements of the NEC, Part 13" by Mark Lamendola.
April 20, 2026
ID 199418033 © 204474 | Dreamstime.com
69e24445604db66abe726145 Dreamstime Xxl 199418033
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In EC&M Code Conversations highlights, Ellen Parson, editor-in-chief of EC&M, is highlighting some of the most popular Code content from the magazine and website, but this time brought to you in audio form, in case you missed it. In this episode, we’re featuring "Understanding General Requirements of the NEC, Part 13" by Mark Lamendola. This episode discusses discusses working space requirements of Sec. 110.26(A).

About the Author

Ellen Parson
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Ellen Parson

Editor-in-Chief - EC&M

Ellen Parson is the Editor-in-Chief for EC&M. She has a journalism degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She's been a business-to-business writer and editor for more than 25 years, most of which have been covering the construction and electrical industries. Contact her at [email protected].

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