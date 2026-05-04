Code Conversations Podcast — The New Field Marking of EVSE Enclosures Requirement in the 2026 NEC
In this episode of EC&M Code Conversations, Editor-in-Chief Ellen Parson and Code Consultant Russ LeBlanc discuss 2026 NEC changes related to a new requirement about to field marking of EVSE enclosures.
“Code Conversations” is a podcast series from EC&M magazine that focuses on interpreting the NEC. Ellen Parson, editor-in-chief of EC&M, and NEC Expert Russ LeBlanc discuss difficult-to-decipher concepts surrounding the 2026 NEC.
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