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Code Conversations

Code Conversations Podcast — The New Field Marking of EVSE Enclosures Requirement in the 2026 NEC

Ellen and Russ LeBlanc discuss 2026 NEC changes related to a new requirement about field marking of EVSE enclosures. 
May 4, 2026
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In this episode of EC&M Code Conversations, Editor-in-Chief Ellen Parson and Code Consultant Russ LeBlanc discuss 2026 NEC changes related to a new requirement about to field marking of EVSE enclosures. 

“Code Conversations” is a podcast series from EC&M magazine that focuses on interpreting the NEC. Ellen Parson, editor-in-chief of EC&M, and NEC Expert Russ LeBlanc discuss difficult-to-decipher concepts surrounding the 2026 NEC. 

About the Author

Russ LeBlanc

Russ LeBlanc

Owner

Russ started in the electrical trade as an apprentice in 1985. He worked his way up to become a Journeyman Electrician and then eventually became a Master Electrician and Licensed Construction Supervisor. In 1999 Russ become an Electrical Instructor for The Peterson School of Engineering in Massachusetts where he developed his passion for teaching, and quickly became Department Head of Electrical Instruction. Russ has taught thousands of apprentices, electricians, engineers, inspectors, and other electrical professionals during his career as an instructor. He continues to provide electrical professionals with Electrical Code seminars, Arc-Flash Awareness training seminars and educational material through his LeBlanc Consulting Services in North Reading, MA whose specialty is educating electricians. He has been an active member of the NFPA Electrical Section and has authored hundreds of National Electrical Code proposals and comments which have become Code rules to improve the safety for the electrical industry. Russ is also an IAEI certified Electrical Inspector.

Please visit www.russleblanc.net for more information.

Ellen Parson
Email

Ellen Parson

Editor-in-Chief - EC&M

Ellen Parson is the Editor-in-Chief for EC&M. She has a journalism degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She's been a business-to-business writer and editor for more than 25 years, most of which have been covering the construction and electrical industries. Contact her at [email protected].

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