Understanding General Requirements of the NEC, Part 15 — EC&M Code Conversations Highlights

In EC&M Code Conversations highlights, Ellen Parson, editor-in-chief of EC&M, is highlighting some of the most popular Code content from the magazine and website, but this time brought to you in audio form, in case you missed it. In this episode, we’re featuring "Understanding General Requirements of the NEC, Part 15" by Mark Lamendola. This episode discusses Sec. 110.27, which covers the guarding of live parts.