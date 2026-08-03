|
Code Conversations

Code Conversations Podcast — Section 110.16 Arc-Flash Hazard Marking, Other Than Dwelling Units: The Biggest Code Change of 2026?

Ellen and Russ discuss the significant expansion of Sec. 110.16 in the 2026 NEC.
Aug. 3, 2026
Add Us On Google
ID 96319882 © Carmenmurillo | Dreamstime.com
6a6b71aaee64a9b3c0c4d2c0 Dreamstime Xxl 96319882
Listen on Apple buttonListen on Spotify buttonListen on iHeartRadio buttonListen on Podbean button

In this episode of EC&M Code Conversations, Editor-in-Chief Ellen Parson and Code Consultant Russ LeBlanc discuss 2026 NEC changes related to an expanded requirement regarding arc flash hazard marking in other than dwelling units. Russ explains the major expansion to Sec. 110.16 and what changed with the arc-flash labeling requirements. He also explains why he thinks this might be the biggest change in the 2026 NEC.

About the Author

Russ LeBlanc

Russ LeBlanc

Owner

Russ started in the electrical trade as an apprentice in 1985. He worked his way up to become a Journeyman Electrician and then eventually became a Master Electrician and Licensed Construction Supervisor. In 1999 Russ become an Electrical Instructor for The Peterson School of Engineering in Massachusetts where he developed his passion for teaching, and quickly became Department Head of Electrical Instruction. Russ has taught thousands of apprentices, electricians, engineers, inspectors, and other electrical professionals during his career as an instructor. He continues to provide electrical professionals with Electrical Code seminars, Arc-Flash Awareness training seminars and educational material through his LeBlanc Consulting Services in North Reading, MA whose specialty is educating electricians. He has been an active member of the NFPA Electrical Section and has authored hundreds of National Electrical Code proposals and comments which have become Code rules to improve the safety for the electrical industry. Russ is also an IAEI certified Electrical Inspector.

Please visit www.russleblanc.net for more information.

Ellen Parson
Email

Ellen Parson

Editor-in-Chief - EC&M

Ellen Parson is the Editor-in-Chief for EC&M. She has a journalism degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She's been a business-to-business writer and editor for more than 25 years, most of which have been covering the construction and electrical industries. Contact her at [email protected].

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

EC&M Tech Talk — Sizing Conductors & Protection for Motors, HVAC Equipment, and Generators
Code Q&A: Overhead Service Conductors
Going Underground: Best Practices for Burying Utilities
Sponsored
Champion Utility and Pole Risers
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!