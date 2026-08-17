Understanding General Requirements of the NEC, Part 17 — EC&M Code Conversations Highlights

In EC&M Code Conversations highlights, Ellen Parson, editor-in-chief of EC&M, is highlighting some of the most popular Code content from the magazine and website, but this time brought to you in audio form, in case you missed it. In this episode, we’re featuring "Understanding General Requirements of the NEC, Part 17" by Mark Lamendola. This episode continues with Art. 110 of the Code and discusses the requirements for systems operating over 1,000VAC or 1500VDC (nominal).