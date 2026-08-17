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Code Conversations

Understanding General Requirements of the NEC, Part 17 — EC&M Code Conversations Highlights

Ellen Parson highlights "Understanding General Requirements of the NEC, Part 17" by Mark Lamendola.
Aug. 17, 2026
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In EC&M Code Conversations highlights, Ellen Parson, editor-in-chief of EC&M, is highlighting some of the most popular Code content from the magazine and website, but this time brought to you in audio form, in case you missed it. In this episode, we’re featuring "Understanding General Requirements of the NEC, Part 17" by Mark Lamendola. This episode continues with Art. 110 of the Code and discusses the requirements for systems operating over 1,000VAC or 1500VDC (nominal).

About the Author

Ellen Parson
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Ellen Parson

Editor-in-Chief - EC&M

Ellen Parson is the Editor-in-Chief for EC&M. She has a journalism degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She's been a business-to-business writer and editor for more than 25 years, most of which have been covering the construction and electrical industries. Contact her at [email protected].

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