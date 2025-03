Code Q&A: Requirement for Additional Services

Courtesy of www.MikeHolt.com. Based on the 2023 NEC.

Question: Additional services are permitted for different voltages, frequencies, or phases, or for different uses, such as for _____.

a) gymnasiums

b) different rate schedules

c) flea markets

d) special entertainment events

See answer below.

Answer: b) different rate schedules

Per Sec. 230.2(D): "Additional services shall be permitted for different voltages, frequencies, or phases, or for different uses, such as for different rate schedules."

